These Comfy Leather Sneakers Are Handmade in Tuscany, and I Didn't Have to Break Them in

For as long as I can remember, a crisp pair of white sneakers has been a staple in my travel wardrobe. But, when my go-to Pumas started to look a little worse for wear, I knew I’d soon need to find their replacements — though I wondered if I could ever find sneakers that matched their same level of comfort (after all, I’d been wearing them for so long that they literally molded to my feet) and could support me on long travel days. Then, the opportunity to try the M.Gemi Palestra Due Sneakers came.

These popular leather sneakers have a reputation for being the most comfortable shoes among travelers. And, they’re incredibly sleek with their Italian leather uppers and refined detailing. In fact, they’re handmade in Tuscany — it doesn’t get fancier than that. But, they come with a $248 price tag, which is nearly three times greater than my trusty $80 Pumas. Could they actually be worth it?

To buy: mgemi.com, $248

Let me just start by saying that these are the most stunning shoes I've ever seen. The craftsmanship of the handmade Italian leather is something to be marveled at, and I admittedly stood in awe at the Palestra Due Sneakers' beauty for way too long when I first opened the box. I opted for the almost-sold-out white and sandstone versions, which are white with tan suede contrast on the tongue and ankle tab.

Eager to try them on, I slipped my feet into their soft leather lining and fastened the cotton laces. At the time, I was wearing my work-from-home uniform, which typically involves a pair of workout leggings and a comfy sweatshirt, and I was amazed at how quickly the Palestra Due Sneakers elevated this basic (and borderline shabby-looking) outfit. I proceeded to wear them around the house, giving my feet a chance to become acquainted with the leather, cushioned footbeds, and rubber outsoles.

Compared to my old sneakers, the Palestra Dues are more rounded at the top, which took some getting used to since I have wide feet. Their leather construction also made them a little stiff at first, but after a couple of strides, I could already feel them loosening up. I decided to wear them out to run some errands, and I was impressed with their flexibility. I was also surprised by their comfort; despite their lightweight profile, they have a decent amount of support — more than you'd think, especially given their leather construction. My feet felt comfortable as I walked through the grocery store, across the street to the pharmacy, and back to my car. No break-in period needed? Sounds good to me.

The initial test run went well, but to actually determine if they could replace my travel shoes, I'd have to wear them for a prolonged period of time and do a lot of walking. Thankfully, the Palestra Dues arrived right before I had to move apartments, so I used my move-in day as the ultimate test. This treacherous day started at 7:00 a.m. with some last-minute packing. I slipped on the sneakers to bring these boxes to my car, and kept them on to do some light tidying up before the movers arrived. Like the first time I wore them, the sneakers felt supportive and my feet were comfortable.

Then, it was time to unload my car, which was filled with what felt like hundreds of heavy suitcases, boxes, and tote bags. My new apartment building has lots of outdoor stairs, which were still slick from the rain that occurred that night. Thankfully, the shock-absorbing footbeds and durable outsoles of the Palestra Due Sneakers kept my feet pain-free and helped me navigate the slippery steps.

After several trips back and forth, my car was officially unpacked and it was time to start putting things away. Of course, the empty boxes had to be thrown out, and the dumpster was down the same wet stairwells — but what's a couple of more steps, right? It was around 1 p.m. that I realized I needed to go get lunch and do a quick Target run, which of course resulted in some impulse home decor purchases, like a heavy fake potted plant. It wasn't until I got back to my apartment that my feet started to hurt. A blister started to form on the back of my ankle where the skin had been rubbing against the leather, which was the result of my no-show socks slipping from all of the walking I'd been doing and forgetting to readjust them.

So, maybe they need a little breaking in, but that's not to say that Palestra Due Sneakers aren't comfortable. Let's not forget that they did get me through six-plus hours of being on my feet, and it was only the second time I wore them. And, I'm sure with the right socks I wouldn't have gotten a blister. But, I'm confident that with a little more wear, they'll be the perfect travel shoes. Just think of all of the outfit possibilities. I don't even have a trip planned yet, but I can already see myself sporting these on the plane and styling my favorite jeans, dresses, and skirts around them. Not only do they go with everything, but they also make everything look better — which can't be said about every pair of sneakers.

I've found a gem in the Palestra Due Sneakers, and I can't wait to travel the world with them. If your footwear collection has been missing something this comfortable and stylish, grab a pair at M.Gemi today before your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price was $248.

