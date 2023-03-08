Mexico Travel Warnings to Be Aware of Ahead of Spring Break

Safety and awareness is particularly at the forefront as travelers head out for vacation.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023
Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) nicknamed El Mirador (The Lookout) â one of the most scenic public beaches in Riviera Maya
Photo:

Elijah-Lovkoff/Getty Images

Even though spring break is in full force, the State Department is warning travelers against heading to the popular destination of Mexico.

The State Department's current travel warnings to several states in Mexico, advise travelers to flat out avoid certain places due to crime and kidnapping and to exercise increased caution when going to more than a dozen more. The warnings have been issued for some of the most popular states, like Quintana Roo where Cancun is located and Baja California Sur where Los Cabos is.

While warnings around travel to Mexico isn't unheard of, awareness is particularly at the forefront as four Americans on a road trip were caught up in a drug cartel shootout last week resulting in two of the travelers dying and two being kidnapped before being rescued, The Associated Press reported. The Americans were fired upon shortly after they crossed into the border city of Matamoros on Friday, which sits just south of Brownsville, Texas.

Following the shooting, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued an alert instructing government employees to avoid the area and reminding “U.S. citizens that Tamaulipas is classified as Level 4: Do Not Travel in the State Department’s travel advisory for Mexico.”

The State Department has issued some kind of warning for most states in the country, but said travelers can “exercise normal precautions when traveling to” the Campeche state and the Yucatan state, where the famous Chichén Itzá ruins are found.

This isn’t the first warning the State Department has issued against travel in Mexico this year. In January, the department warned tourists against taking app-based transportation services like Uber in Quintana Roo amid a rash of incidents that resulted in American travelers getting hurt.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Taxis sit outside the ADO bus station in downtown Cancun, Mexico,
State Department Warns Against Using Uber, App-based Transportation in Cancun
Ik Kil cenote, Yucatan popular landmark, Mexico
This Mexican State Offers Powdery Beaches, Mayan Ruins, and a Stunning Flamingo Preserve
Aerial view of tro beach in the sunny afternoon. Juanillo beach, Dominican Republic.
29 Best Tropical Vacations Around the World
Travel Alerts and Travel Warnings
The Difference Between a Travel Alert and a Travel Advisory
Punta Sur, Isla Mujeres, Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Cancún or Cabo: Which Mexico Destination Is Better for You?
Mexiko, Yucatan, Las Coloradas, Pink Lake salt lake
10 Hidden Natural Wonders in Mexico When You Want to Avoid the Crowds
tourists in face masks walk on a city street
Mexico Is Under a Level 4 'Do Not Travel' Warning, but There Are Exceptions — Here's What to Know
J Crew Packable Straw Hat TOUT
I Wore This Packable Sun Hat All Over Egypt, and It’s 43% Off at J.Crew Right Now
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
People are seen in a TSA security checkpoint line at Orlando International Airport
The TSA Is Preparing for Spring Break — Here's How Travelers Can Have a Seamless Experience
Bahia Principe beach in Tulum, Mexico
Everything You Need to Know Before Traveling to Mexico During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Card Placeholder Image
Tips for Healthy Travel
Nneya Richards
10 Travelers on What It Really Means to Be a Traveler of Color
guests walking through archaeological zone
Mexico Is Reopening Its Famous Ruins With Capacity Restrictions, Temperature Checks, and Mask Requirements
Amazon under-$50 spring break packing list
This Is the Ultimate Amazon Spring Break Packing List — Shop Our 15 Must-haves Under $50
Zaandam cruise ship
What Will It Take to Get Cruises Sailing Again? (Video)