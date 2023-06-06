Meghan Markle Was Spotted in This Comfy Hiking Boot Brand — and Its Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Meghan Markle has continued to prove that she’s not only a trendsetter, but also a reliable source for high-quality closet staples, so when the Duchess was spotted rocking a pair of durable hiking boots on a recent outing, we knew we needed to investigate. While Markle promptly caused the Merrell Azura Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots to sell out at Amazon, we were able to locate a similar pair that promises the same support if you’re planning on hitting the trails this summer.

From short weekend hikes to lengthier camping excursions, the Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot is the perfect, supportive shoe to complement every outdoor activity you have on the radar, and they’re even on sale at Amazon for as little as $85. Now you can channel royal style on a budget all year long.

$85 (originally $100)

Made from a high-quality, 100 percent leather material, these sturdy hiking boots will leave you uniquely prepared for every hiking endeavour on your agenda this summer. The rubber sole of these boots provides impressive traction and grip on all terrains, and a waterproof sealant on the outside of the shoe will keep your feet dry during even the rainiest weather.

A breathable mesh upper and lining allow for air to flow through your boots with each step, keeping your feet cool and comfortable on warm summer days, and added cushioning in the heel of the boots absorbs shock and offers added stability on the trails. Plus, a wide bellows tongue keeps debris out of your shoe — because there’s nothing worse than hiking with stones digging into your feet. These boots even come in 10 neutral color combinations with sizes ranging from 5 to 15, including wide and half sizes.

$87 (originally $135)

Meghan Markle has already sported the comfy brand, but Amazon shoppers have also offered their praise of these much-loved hiking boots, with more than 6,400 customers giving this style a perfect five-star rating. One shopper, who struggles with plantar fasciitis, noted that purchasing these boots was “one of the best decisions” they’ve “ever made,” adding that they “didn’t need [breaking] in” and even “felt comfortable from the first time” they wore them.

Meanwhile, another customer spoke to the longevity and durability of the boots, revealing that they’ve had them for four years now and they’re “still in good condition.” They noted that the shoes provide “good ankle support,” while adding that while they ordered the shoes a size up, the fit was “comfortable” and “not snug.” And yet another shopper noted that they “walked many miles in Costa Rica on wet rocks and down a mountain,” yet the boots protected their feet from ever feeling uncomfortable. They even “stood in a shallow river,” and their feet remained dry.

$95 (originally $145)

Being completely prepared for a summer of adventures begins with the gear you put to use, and if there's one thing you should never cut corners on it's a good pair of hiking boots. Whether you're hiking 3 miles or 13 miles this season, the Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot is the perfect shoe for the journey ahead — and they're even on sale starting at just $85.

