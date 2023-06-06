Meghan Markle Was Spotted in This Comfy Hiking Boot Brand — and Its Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

Shoppers say they’re “still in good condition,” even after four years of wear.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on June 6, 2023 02:00AM EDT

Meghan Markle hiking boots Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Meghan Markle has continued to prove that she’s not only a trendsetter, but also a reliable source for high-quality closet staples, so when the Duchess was spotted rocking a pair of durable hiking boots on a recent outing, we knew we needed to investigate. While Markle promptly caused the Merrell Azura Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots to sell out at Amazon, we were able to locate a similar pair that promises the same support if you’re planning on hitting the trails this summer.

From short weekend hikes to lengthier camping excursions, the Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot is the perfect, supportive shoe to complement every outdoor activity you have on the radar, and they’re even on sale at Amazon for as little as $85. Now you can channel royal style on a budget all year long.

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $85 (originally $100)

Made from a high-quality, 100 percent leather material, these sturdy hiking boots will leave you uniquely prepared for every hiking endeavour on your agenda this summer. The rubber sole of these boots provides impressive traction and grip on all terrains, and a waterproof sealant on the outside of the shoe will keep your feet dry during even the rainiest weather.

A breathable mesh upper and lining allow for air to flow through your boots with each step, keeping your feet cool and comfortable on warm summer days, and added cushioning in the heel of the boots absorbs shock and offers added stability on the trails. Plus, a wide bellows tongue keeps debris out of your shoe — because there’s nothing worse than hiking with stones digging into your feet. These boots even come in 10 neutral color combinations with sizes ranging from 5 to 15, including wide and half sizes.

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $87 (originally $135)

Meghan Markle has already sported the comfy brand, but Amazon shoppers have also offered their praise of these much-loved hiking boots, with more than 6,400 customers giving this style a perfect five-star rating. One shopper, who struggles with plantar fasciitis, noted that purchasing these boots was “one of the best decisions” they’ve “ever made,” adding that they “didn’t need [breaking] in” and even “felt comfortable from the first time” they wore them.

Meanwhile, another customer spoke to the longevity and durability of the boots, revealing that they’ve had them for four years now and they’re “still in good condition.” They noted that the shoes provide “good ankle support,” while adding that while they ordered the shoes a size up, the fit was “comfortable” and “not snug.” And yet another shopper noted that they “walked many miles in Costa Rica on wet rocks and down a mountain,” yet the boots protected their feet from ever feeling uncomfortable. They even “stood in a shallow river,” and their feet remained dry.

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $95 (originally $145)

Being completely prepared for a summer of adventures begins with the gear you put to use, and if there’s one thing you should never cut corners on it’s a good pair of hiking boots. Whether you’re hiking 3 miles or 13 miles this season, the Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot is the perfect shoe for the journey ahead — and they’re even on sale starting at just $85. And if you’re interested in exploring the other highly rated boots from the Meghan Markle-worn brand, keep reading to find eight more Merrell boots on sale at Amazon right now.

Other Merrell Hiking Boots at Amazon

Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

Merrell Men's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $110)

Merrell Alverstone Hiking Shoe

Merrell Unisex-Adult Alverstone Hiking Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $90)

Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $56 (originally $110)

Merrell Yokota 2

Merrell Womens Yokota 2

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $62 (originally $86)

Merrell Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $89 (originally $165)

Merrell Moab 2 WTPF Hiking Shoe

Merrell Women's MOAB 2 WTPF Hiking Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $135)

Merrell Siren Edge 3 Hiking Shoe

Merrell Women's Siren Edge 3 Hiking Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $64 (originally $110)

Merrell Crosslander 2 Hiking Shoe

Merrell Women's Siren Edge 3 Hiking Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $71 (originally $100)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $85. 

