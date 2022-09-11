If you’re preparing for fall hikes to get some good leaf peeping in this season, you’re going to need a pair of boots that will keep up with you, no matter the terrain or weather. Merrell is a go-to brand for all types of outdoor apparel and footwear, especially when it comes to hiking boots. And though they can be quite pricey, a top-rated pair of mid-height women’s boots is on sale at Zappos right now for 30 percent off, so there’s no better time to shop.

The Merrell Moab 2 Vent Mid Hiking Boots are made with suede and mesh uppers, which ensure breathability, so your feet will remain cool and dry. The boots’ padded tongues are designed to keep debris out, while the mid-height cut provides plenty of ankle support. As for comfort and support, they feature foam insoles, EVA midsoles that provide stable cushioning, and air cushioning in the heels to absorb shock and add stability. Vibram outsoles with 5-millimeter lugs provide the traction necessary to keep you striding confidently on wet or slippery trails.

You can find the boots in a variety of colors on Merrell’s site, as well as at Amazon, although if you want the best deal with the largest size variety in stock, you’ll want to shop them at Zappos, where they’re currently available in taupe in sizes 5 to 11, along with half sizes and wide widths.

Zappos shoppers rave about the hiking boots, with many complimenting their comfort and style. One reviewer wrote, “The higher rise around the ankle gives good to great ankle support without feeling confining,” adding that “the arch support is superior!” Another shopper said they “bought them right before a road trip to go hiking in Zion, Arches, Canyonlands, and [the] Grand Canyon,” and raved, “I was able to use them right out of the box! No need to break them in.”

Even buyers with foot ailments love the comfortable feel of the boots. One wearer with plantar fasciitis said, “Nothing fits and supports better.” They went on to say that “when I got these shoes, I put them on and took a three-mile hike. It was like I'd been wearing these shoes forever and they were perfectly broken in.” Similarly, a shopper with “wide arthritic feet with bunions and hammertoes” said, “I am able to complete my daily walks and feel secure with almost no ankle pain. The wide toe box does not bother my hammertoes or bunions at all.”

If you’re looking for a pair of comfortable, durable hiking boots that will take you through practically any hike during any season with ease, don’t miss out on this pick from Merrell, especially while it’s on sale for 30 percent off.

