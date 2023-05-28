These Ultra-supportive Hiking Shoes Are Comfortable Straight Out of the Box — and They’re 49% Off Now

Spring and summer are some of the best months for getting outside and enjoying a hike, and whether you’re a novice on the trails or have been bagging peaks for years, one thing stands true: a good pair of hiking boots are essential. Thankfully, Memorial Day Weekend has arrived just in time, giving you the perfect opportunity to trade in your old boots for a pair that are ready to hit the ground running.

Right now, the Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes are on sale for up to 49 percent off at Amazon to celebrate the holiday weekend, so no matter what you have on the docket this summer you can be prepared with the boots you need to feel comfortable, supported, and ready to explore.

Amazon

When selecting a pair of hiking boots to accompany you on a summer of outdoor adventures, durability and support are the two primary factors to consider, and these boots deliver. Made of a leather and mesh combination that’s both breathable and comfortable straight from the box, these Merrell hiking shoes are uniquely prepared to take on any terrain you come across. A protective toe cap reduces the pain of a stubbed toe along the trails, and a wide tongue keeps debris out of the shoe, leaving you unbothered by pebbles and feeling fresh on your feet.

If you often find yourself struggling with foot pain after spending extended periods of time walking around, these boots are designed with a removable contoured insole to cradle your feet with every step, even providing reinforced heel cushioning to absorb shock and promote stability. And whether you’re hiking in the rain or any other inclement summer weather, the Vibram sole gives you the slip resistance you need to stay safe on the trail.

An added bonus? These boots are made with sustainable, recycled materials so you can make a smaller footprint on the environment while you explore it. Plus, they come in sizes ranging from 5 to 11 including half and wide sizing, with eight stylish color options as well.

After earning more than 7,000 five-star ratings from happy customers at Amazon, it’s safe to say these well-made hiking boots are one of the best options to accompany you on your summer travels. In fact, one shopper dubbed them the “most comfortable hiking shoes” they have “ever owned,” explaining that they have now been wearing their boots for “approximately 2.5 years” and have “walked/hiked in them at least 500 miles,” while concluding that they “couldn’t be happier.”

If you’ve run out of time to break in your new boots before your next hike, one customer can put your mind at ease, noting that these shoes were “comfortable from day one.” They shared that they “purchased [the boots] for a seven-day hiking trip in Utah,” and while they “didn’t try to break them in” before they left for the trip, the shoes were still “so comfortable, even after miles of hikes.” Another shopper also added that they “hiked [for] four days straight” and these shoes “saved” their feet.

Keeping your feet supported and comfortable while you’re hiking is the best way to ensure you enjoy your time on the trails, and the Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe is ready to hit the mountain straight out of the box. If you’ve been waiting to replace your old boots with a fresh pair, Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect time to do so, as these high-quality shoes are now on sale for up to 49 percent off for a limited time, slashing the price to just $57 for a summer of priceless adventures.

Other Hiking Shoes on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $95 (originally $165)

Keen Women's Targhee 3 Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boots

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $175)

Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $120)

Nortiv 8 Women's Waterproof Hiking Boots

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $80)

Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $100)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $57.

