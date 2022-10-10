I’ve Walked Hundreds of Miles in Amazon's Best-selling Merrell Hiking Boots — and They’re 44% Off Right Now

There’s a reason the comfy hiker is Amazon’s number one top-selling pair, and I can honestly say I have yet to get a single blister while wearing them.

By
Katie Jackson
Katie Jackson
Katie Jackson is a New York City-based writer who covers travel, food, and more. Her work has appeared in USA Today, The Sunday Times, Esquire, Outside, New York Post, and Travel + Leisure, among others.
Published on October 10, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Merrell Moab Katie Jackson
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Katie Jackson

As much as I’d like to think I’m one in a million, I’m one in 28 million when it comes to my choice in hiking boots. That’s precisely how many pairs of Moabs Merrell has sold since its best-selling hiking boot debuted more than 15 years ago, according to the brand. These days, there are several iterations of the Moab, with the Moab 2 Mid — one of Travel & Leisure’s top tested picks for women’s hiking boots and shoes for 2022 — being the most popular. (Of course, they’re also available for men; Bradley Cooper and Keanu Reeves have even been photographed in them!) 

At Amazon, where they have earned more than 5,700 five-star ratings, the Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot comes in 10 colors and sizes 5 through 15 including wide options. In honor of Amazon's upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, they’re currently up to 44 percent off — the lowest price they’ve been in 30 days, according to the mega retailer. So instead of paying the original price of $145, you can secure a pair for as little as $82 right now. (But, we don't know how long this deal will last, so it works in your best interest to add them to your cart quickly.)

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $82 (originally $145)

I’ve had my Merrell Moab hiking boots for at least 14 years. I know this because I remember the guy I was dating at the time I got them. He gifted them to me one summer when we made an ambitious plan to hike all 48 high peaks in the Adirondacks. Spoiler alert: we didn’t get to all 48, but we did summit many of them including my favorite, Algonquin. While the relationship didn’t last, the boots did. 

Unlike breaking up with my boyfriend – which was quite painful – breaking in these boots was pain-free. In fact, there was never a break-in period. I went from the shoe store straight to tackling one of New York’s tallest mountains, all without getting a single blister. Merrell definitely doesn’t skimp on padding. Regardless of how long I plan on being out, I’ve never had to worry about an abrasive area of the boot rubbing against any part of my foot. 

Merrell Moab Katie Jackson

Travel + Leisure / Katie Jackson

More recently, I lived in my Moabs this summer when I was exploring Northwestern Montana while writing a guide to Glacier National Park. They were so comfortable, in fact, I didn’t immediately change out of them after my long hikes. Instead of slipping on my favorite recovery flip flops, I’d wear them for hours while driving across the state. (I like to think I looked a lot cooler walking onto gas stations wearing them.) 

Because they’re waterproof, they’ve kept my feet dry even during the heaviest of downpours. According to one happy Amazon customer, who can back me up, these boots even “stand up to extreme mud situations found in many wild cave crawls.” The shopper recalled how they stayed on their feet even while hiking in ankle-deep, super-thick mud. 

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $82 (originally $145)

These boots are also surprisingly warm. I walk around in them all winter, which says a lot because winters here in Montana can be brutal. I’ve even successfully worn them on ice, sans crampons. Thanks to the sturdy, lugged Vibram rubber sole, Merrell’s Moab 2 Mid Boots have a great grip on even the slickest of surfaces. 

I’ve also worn my Moabs in warm weather. I spent the early months of the pandemic living in Tucson where I social distanced by exploring the Santa Catalina Mountains. Because of these boots’ breathable mesh upper and my commitment to wearing quality hiking socks, my feet never overheated. The reinforced cap on the tip of each boot has also saved me many times when I’ve stubbed my toe on roots and rocks. Similarly, the shock-absorbing cushion in the heel has prevented my feet from becoming sore even on the most uneven terrain.

Merrell Moab Katie Jackson

Travel + Leisure / Katie Jackson

I'm not the only outdoors enthusiast who swears by these boots; Amazon shoppers are equally obsessed. One wearer with an injury that had them limping before a national park visit raved, "I took a chance on these, trusting the Merrell name, and they did not disappoint!" They added, "I hiked for three days straight in Glacier and not one blister or further injury to my achilles. They felt great from the moment I put them on and I would wear them for at least 7 hours a day."

Another with "very picky feet (flat arches, wide feet, and bunions" reported that "the toe box is roomy and the shoes are supportive and comfortable enough to wear for 8-plus hours on a concrete floor, as well as being waterproof and great for hiking!" The reviewer loves them so much, they've bought three pairs and shared, "I will continue to buy them as long as they make them!"

brown and pink hiking boots

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $82 (originally $145)

The Moab 2 Mid is also available in a hiking shoe model, which is also currently marked down 44 percent to just $62 at Amazon. However, I prefer the boot version because it provides ankle support. While I’ve certainly fallen while wearing them — due to my own clumsiness and need for speed — I’ve never twisted an ankle and been left limping. 

If you want a unique pair of hiking boots that no one else has, these probably aren’t the best boots for you — remember, they have a fan club of millions, which I would view as a selling point… they’re just that good. But if you want a comfortable hiking boot that can hack a variety of climates and terrains and that will last for years to come, I can’t recommend the Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof enough. Grab them while they’re heavily discounted ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day — the price likely won’t get better than this!

