Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Shoes for Men and Women Are Still on Sale for Up 46% Off After Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but Amazon’s Cyber Week sale is still surprising us with some deals. Right now, you can enjoy great savings on outdoor gear like the retailer’s best-selling Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes, which have been marked down by 46 percent. With their comfortable construction and grippy traction, they’re known to sell out fast whenever they go on sale, so gift a friend or yourself these popular hiking shoes now while they’re as low as $59.

Available in both men’s and women’s styles, these Merrell Moab 2 shoes are cross between a hiking boot and a sneaker. They’re made from 100 percent leather and even include a protective tongue to keep out any debris you may encounter while hiking. They also flaunt a springy Vibram sole for extra arch support and comfort, whether you’re hitting the trail or going for a long city walk. Not to mention, the outsole’s design is enhanced with a strong traction pattern to ensure that you’ll be able to confidently navigate any terrain uphill and downhill.

These ultra-comfy Moab hiking shoes come in men’s sizes 7 to 15 and women’s sizes 5 to 12 with wide options so you can guarantee to find your perfect fit. Merrell also offers dozens of colors and patterns to match the rest of your hiking gear for a comfortable and stylish hike.

While these shoes are durable and supportive, shoppers assure that they’re still very lightweight (together, both shoes weigh 1.1 pounds), so you’ll feel great transitioning from your local trail to city streets and won’t feel weighed down when you’re hiking. The featured Merrell Air cushioned heel tabs absorb shock and add stability while walking. What’s more, the hiking shoes also include a removable contoured insole with reinforced heel cushioning for a boost in support.

Combined, the men and women’s versions of the Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes have earned more than 23,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of which praised their comfort, stability, and durability in their reviews. One shopper mentioned they wore these shoes to the Grand Canyon and was happy to report, “I wore them around a little to break them in but they didn't need it. They fit/felt great from the beginning.”

These rubber-soled shoes have a leather and mesh upper body that provides breathability and durability on the trail and everywhere else. Vouching for their airflow, an adventurer wrote, “I really like these. I wore them in the summer to hike on lava, and they held up great. I'm wearing them in the snow and ice now and they have great grip.”

Other customers noted how versatile these shoes are; they’re perfect for everyday wear, fun nights out, or your next travel adventure on the trails. One wearer even shared, “They look wonderful, feel great, and are comfortable to wear all day long.”

Any traveler who plans a long walk, hike, or adventure this year will love these versatile and supportive boots to keep them comfortable all day long. With Cyber Week deals as little as $59, now’s the best time to pick up the Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes and Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes. They’ll guarantee that your next trip will be a comfortable walk in the park, so don’t miss out on this limited time 46 percent off markdown.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $59.

