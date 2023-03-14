Shoppers Say These Exceedingly Comfy 3-in-1 Water Shoes Outperform Their Crocs — and They Start at $31

It's the lowest price tag they've had in months.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on March 14, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

Travelers Say These Trendy Water Shoes That Can Be Used for Hiking Are Even More Comfortable Than Crocs
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

When it comes to packing light, odds are that savvy travelers will tell you to limit how many pairs of shoes you bring with you. But, what if you’ll be embarking on an activity-packed trip that will entail lots of time spent by the water? Then, you’ll need multitasking footwear geared for the outdoors like the Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoes, which are basically three pairs of shoes in one. The futuristic-looking, waterproof foam slip-on shoes can replace the need to pack a pair of flip-flops, water shoes, and sneakers with their versatile design, which allows them to be fully submerged in water to protect your feet. 

And, as a matter of fact, they just went on sale. Right now, you can get select colors for up to 39 percent off, a discount that helps you score the Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoes for as little as $31. Talk about a budget-friendly find, right? And, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get them delivered to your doorstep in one day, which is perfect if you’re grabbing last-minute essentials for an upcoming trip. 

Merrell Women's Hydro Moc Water Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $50) 

Unlike other water shoes, the Merrell Hydro Mocs are built with sturdy rubber outsoles, which have grippy traction patterns, that not only act as bouncy buffers between your foot and rocks, but also provide excellent support and stabilization. This means that you'll be able to walk comfortably on any surface outside of the beach and pool. 

Plus, their foam construction molds to your arches, toes, and heels for optimal cushioning. The EVA footbeds also boast impressive shock absorption benefits, so your feet won't feel tired or achy after a long hike, walk on the boardwalk, bike ride down the pier, or stroll around town. For added support, the clog-style shoes have an ankle strap that you can use for a more secure fit. And, if you'll be sporting them in the ocean, around the hotel, on the trail, or while you're taking in the local sights, you'll be happy to know that the Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoes have a durable closed-toe design, so you won't have any painful run-ins with sharp rocks, sticks, shells, glass, etc. 

Merrell Women's Hydro Moc Water Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $60) 

Wearers have their choice of 13 colors when it comes to the Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoes. If you're a fan of neutral colors, opt for classics like black, white, and burlwood (an earthy reddish-brown). Or, you can add a fun pop to your swimwear looks and vacation outfits with bold options like mineral (aqua blue tie-dye), orchid (purple tie-dye), seamoss blush (pink-green tie-dye), and more. Sizes range from 5 to 11.  

Currently, the fan-favorite water shoes have earned more than 1,100 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. According to a customer that wore them on a four-day canoe trip, "They are exceedingly more comfortable than Crocs. It even feels more like a shoe from the support to the back end that hugs your foot. It’s not flopping like Crocs or flip-flops." 

Similarly, another reviewer shared, "They are more comfortable than clogs and whatever other shoe of this type...I used these to walk around the resort, beach, pool, and out on the town. These are a great buy!" Chiming in, a third shopper noted that they have "great arch support and are easy to clean sand out of." And, one avid hiker gave them a stamp of approval, praising them for being "super lightweight" and having a "great quality build." 

Merrell Women's Hydro Moc Water Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39

Vouching for their anti-slip design, an Amazon customer that wore them kayaking and tubing wrote, "I had to get on and off the tube several times in the water and the support, protection, and grip was great on the large rocks. I also like the ventilation holes; it can get hot while tubing and I could dip my feet in the water and cook them off." Not to mention that another shopper added, "They’re lightweight but not flimsy. They're much better for walking in rocky river beds than sandals, in my opinion, because they protect your toes." 

Even if you don't have a trip planned, plenty of reviewers said that they make excellent house shoes. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a pair of the Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoes while they're on sale. Hurry, there's no telling how much longer this deal will last. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $31. 

