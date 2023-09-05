This Lightweight Cardigan Is ‘Great for Travel Days’ — and It’s 40% Off at Amazon

Cool fall nights are right around the corner, and whether you’re planning to spend the season exploring a new country or enjoying the views of the changing foliage in your hometown, a cozy cardigan is a must-have to make your wardrobe transition that much easier. Thankfully, Amazon is making the foray into fall a cinch this year as they’ve discounted countless cardigans across the site that will effortlessly amp up your style while keeping you comfortable through it all.

Right now, the Merokeety Waffle Knit Cardigan is on sale for just $28 with a special on-site coupon and checks the boxes of being both functional and sleek. That means you can pick up the sweater of the season without breaking the bank — and it’s an excellent addition to any bag to prepare you for the ever-changing weather.

Merokeety Waffle Knit Cardigan

This oversized, drapey cardigan is the perfect fixture for your personal item if you regularly struggle with the unpredictable temperature of the plane cabin during flights, and while it’s undeniably comfortable, it’s also ultra-stylish as well. The relaxed-fitting cardigan is designed with an open front and made with a cozy blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex for a lightweight, loose fit that effortlessly elevates even the most understated travel outfit.

Perfect for the cooler fall weather that’s right around the corner, this cardigan offers a blanket-like feel that wil create an air of comfort whether you’re sitting through a long-haul flight or cuddling up in your hotel room with a good book after a day of exploring a new city. It even comes in 24 bold and bright colors from neutral black to a bubblegum pink, with sizes ranging from S to XXL.

Merokeety Waffle Knit Cardigan

Shoppers can’t get enough of this flattering sweater for the fall, with one person noting that the cardigan is “great for travel days,” because it’s “lightweight, fits, and washes well.” In fact, the sweater has earned more than 3,600 five-star ratings at Amazon, with another customer revealing that it has quickly become their “go-to sweater” because it “offers versatility” in that “it can be worn with just about anything.” Their favorite highlight? “The nice deep pockets.”

Meanwhile, another enamored shopper admitted that this is “by far” one of their “favorite cardigans,” as they explained that they “love how soft and cozy it is,” while adding that the material has managed to look “great after so many washings.” Plus, one shopper shared that the sweater is “not thick, but it’s warm enough” so it should be easy to pack down into a carry-on bag or personal item without taking up too much space from your other essentials. People even like this sweater so much that one customer noted they “own two already,” and have plans to buy “two more” because they “wear them all year-round.”

Merokeety Waffle Knit Cardigan

Collecting versatile, comfortable wardrobe staples will make packing for cooler-weather vacations that much easier, and whether you’re looking to cozy up during a long flight or want to bring along one outer layer to elevate your favorite outfits during the trip, the Merokeety Waffle Knit Cardigan is the stylish essential for the job. The traveler-loved sweater is currently double discounted at Amazon for just $28 with a special on-site coupon, so now is the best time to take advantage of the Labor Day weekend sales and build up your travel wardrobe on a budget.

If you’re in the market for several comfy new sweaters to swap out the older pieces in your closet, keep reading to find more cardigans on sale at Amazon right now.

More Cozy Cardigans on Sale at Amazon

Zesica Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Cardigan

Uvog Draped Front Open Cardigan

Ermonn Crochet Cardigan

Redhotype Cardigan with Pockets

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28.

