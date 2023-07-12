This Comfy, Wrinkle-free T-shirt Dress Makes the Perfect Travel Outfit — and It’s $26 for Amazon Prime Day

It’s never too late to add a few pieces of warm-weather clothing to your wardrobe and there’s no better time than Amazon Prime Day. We’ve been searching Amazon around the clock to find the best travel deals, including this one on the Merokeety T-Shirt Dress which is only $26 thanks to the 35 percent markdown. Prime Day ends tonight so you’ll want to put the customer-favorite dress in your cart and check out to make sure you get the maximum savings.

Amazon

The rayon and polyester blend dress comes in striped patterns with a variety of color schemes and there are also a variety of solid colors to choose from, too. We can’t get over the stunning hot pink color which is the shade of summer. Did someone say Barbie-core?

With more than 18,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, shoppers rave about this casual and comfortable dress, especially for traveling. One five-star reviewer said they “will never travel in another outfit” because the dress is comfortable and can easily be dressed up or down for a variety of activities while on the go.

Another reviewer echoed the sentiment and said the dress is ideal for versatility since it’s “perfect with a jean jacket and Keds or a blazer and pumps.” Plus, the dress also has pockets and a tie waist belt so you can adjust the fit of the dress for a loose or cinched look.

It can be difficult to find travel clothing that can withstand being tucked away in a suitcase for long periods of time without it becoming a crumpled mess, but plenty of reviewers say this dress is wrinkle-free. One shopper said, “I wore it on the plane and went straight to my event with no wrinkles in sight.” Another similar reviewer dubbed the dress the “best clothing purchase I made all summer” because the fabric is soft and comfy, and it didn’t wrinkle at all after being packed in a suitcase.

Amazon

Besides the flattering and comfortable fit of the dress, shoppers can’t get enough of the discrete pockets on the sides of the skirt. One five-star reviewer shared that the pockets “don’t stick out and are in the perfect position and deep enough to slip a big phone into without worrying about it slipping out.” Another shopper said you’ll “want to buy more than one” of these dresses, especially because the pockets don’t sag when a phone is in them and the tie belt gives the dress a flattering shape for a variety of body types.

Amazon

If you have any summer trips coming up, this functional and flattering t-shirt dress is a must-have, and it’s only $26 for Prime Day, making it a steal of a deal. Take it from one last five-star reviewer that owns the dress in three colors and they said “you won't regret this purchase.” And with the sale ending tonight, there’s no telling how long the deal will last so shop quickly to enjoy the last of the Prime Day deals.

