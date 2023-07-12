This Comfy, Wrinkle-free T-shirt Dress Makes the Perfect Travel Outfit — and It’s $26 for Amazon Prime Day

You’ll have to act fast since the deal ends tonight.

By
Anna Popp
Anna Popp
Anna Popp

Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day One-Off Dress Deal Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

It’s never too late to add a few pieces of warm-weather clothing to your wardrobe and there’s no better time than Amazon Prime Day. We’ve been searching Amazon around the clock to find the best travel deals, including this one on the Merokeety T-Shirt Dress which is only $26 thanks to the 35 percent markdown. Prime Day ends tonight so you’ll want to put the customer-favorite dress in your cart and check out to make sure you get the maximum savings. 

Amazon Prime Day MEROKEETY Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress

Amazon

The rayon and polyester blend dress comes in striped patterns with a variety of color schemes and there are also a variety of solid colors to choose from, too. We can’t get over the stunning hot pink color which is the shade of summer. Did someone say Barbie-core? 

With more than 18,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, shoppers rave about this casual and comfortable dress, especially for traveling. One five-star reviewer said they “will never travel in another outfit” because the dress is comfortable and can easily be dressed up or down for a variety of activities while on the go. 

Another reviewer echoed the sentiment and said the dress is ideal for versatility since it’s “perfect with a jean jacket and Keds or a blazer and pumps.” Plus, the dress also has pockets and a tie waist belt so you can adjust the fit of the dress for a loose or cinched look. 

It can be difficult to find travel clothing that can withstand being tucked away in a suitcase for long periods of time without it becoming a crumpled mess, but plenty of reviewers say this dress is wrinkle-free. One shopper said, “I wore it on the plane and went straight to my event with no wrinkles in sight.” Another similar reviewer dubbed the dress the “best clothing purchase I made all summer” because the fabric is soft and comfy, and it didn’t wrinkle at all after being packed in a suitcase.

Amazon Prime Day MEROKEETY Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress

Amazon

Besides the flattering and comfortable fit of the dress, shoppers can’t get enough of the discrete pockets on the sides of the skirt. One five-star reviewer shared that the pockets “don’t stick out and are in the perfect position and deep enough to slip a big phone into without worrying about it slipping out.” Another shopper said you’ll “want to buy more than one” of these dresses, especially because the pockets don’t sag when a phone is in them and the tie belt gives the dress a flattering shape for a variety of body types.

Amazon Prime Day MEROKEETY Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress

Amazon

If you have any summer trips coming up, this functional and flattering t-shirt dress is a must-have, and it’s only $26 for Prime Day, making it a steal of a deal. Take it from one last five-star reviewer that owns the dress in three colors and they said “you won't regret this purchase.” And with the sale ending tonight, there’s no telling how long the deal will last so shop quickly to enjoy the last of the Prime Day deals.  

More Dresses on Sale at Amazon for Prime Day

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

Amazon

Molerani Women's Casual T-Shirt Dress

Amazon Prime Day MOLERANI Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Women's Short Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Casual Loose Short Sleeve Long Dress

Amazon

Alaster Women’s T-Shirt Dress with Pocket

Amazon Prime Day Alaster Casual Summer T Shirt Dress

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Deal Roundup: First-Person Roundup Cooling, Lightweight Clothing for Summer Tout
18 Clothes With Cooling Technology to Help You Survive Summer — Up to 64% for Prime Day
One-Off Deal: Inflatable Kayak Tout
T+L Editors’ Favorite Inflatable Stand-up Paddle Board Is 46% Off for Prime Day — but Only Until Midnight
Lululemon Compete Roundup Tout
14 Lululemon Finds From the 'We Made Too Much' Section That Made This Former Employee Even Do a Double Take
Related Articles
PD Early One-Off Deal: Headphones/Earbuds Tout
Amazon Is Practically Giving Away These Best-selling Earbuds for Less Than $30 Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Luggage Set Deal Tout
This Traveler-loved, Designer Luggage Set Is Spacious and Durable — and It’s the Cheapest It’s Been in 30 Days
PD Early One-Off Deal: Camp owl hammock Tout
This Best-selling $30 Hammock Takes ‘One Minute’ to Set Up and Gives Campers the ‘Best Sleep’ Outdoors
PD Early One-Off Deal: Patio/Outdoor Resort-Like Furniture tout
That 5-star Resort Has Nothing on Your Backyard Thanks to This Stylish Outdoor Furniture Set — Now 39% Off
Deal Roundup: Comfy Sneakers tout
Amazon Is Closing Out Prime Day 2023 With Some of the Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes We’ve Ever Seen
Travel Accessories and Gear Tout
You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Shop the 71 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals for Amazon Prime Day
Deal Roundup: First-Person Roundup Cooling, Lightweight Clothing for Summer Tout
18 Clothes With Cooling Technology to Help You Survive Summer — Up to 64% for Prime Day
Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
The 41 Best Members-only Deals You Can Still Shop Before Prime Day Ends
One-Off Deal: Joggers Tout
Shoppers Call These Ultra-soft, Comfy Joggers Their ‘Favorite Pants’ — and They’re Just $17 Today
prime day mobile
The 35 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 We're Scooping Up in the Final Hours of the Annual Sale
tl-pd-one-off-deal-hiking-boot-tout
The ‘Best Hiking Shoe Ever’ Is Now an Impressive 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day
Samsonite Luggage Tout
This Lightweight Yet Sturdy Samsonite Carry-on Is a Steal at 45% Off for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Laptop Backpacks Tout
Travelers Say This $17 Laptop Backpack Can Also Hold a ‘Week’s Worth of Clothes’ — and It’s on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Anti-Aging Sunscreen Tout
This Glowy, Anti-aging Tinted Moisturizer With SPF Has 10,000 5-star Ratings — and It's a Whopping 52% Off
One-Off Deal: Flight Attendant-Loved Find Tout
Travelers and Flight Attendants Can’t Get Enough of This Comfy, Easy-to-Style Jumpsuit That’s Only $28 Today
Amazon Prime Day Last Chance Deals Tout
The Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day Are Packed With Thousands of Deals — Shop the 40 Best From $10