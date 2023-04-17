My Go-to Summer Dress Never Wrinkles and Is Comfortable on Long Travel Days — and It’s $31 at Amazon

I have it in three colors so far.

It may come as a surprise to learn that even travel writers struggle with packing sometimes. I, for one, am a notorious overpacker (just ask my husband!) because I never know what I’ll feel like wearing. Plus, I tend to be more spontaneous on my trips and need versatile outfit options. Because of this, I gravitate toward pieces that are stylish and comfortable yet also flattering.

That’s why I absolutely love the Merokeety T-shirt Dress at Amazon. The dress works so well for just about any event, whether I’m at home or out exploring a new destination, and it’s so comfy. It doesn’t hurt that the tie-front style is quite forgiving around the midsection, either. And right now, the dress is on sale for up to 18 percent off (plus an extra 10 percent with an on-site coupon), making it a must-have for travel plans this spring.

MEROKEETY SHORT SLEEVE CREW NECK DRESS

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

The dress is made from 95 percent rayon with just a dash of spandex to give it the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort. I’ve found that these dresses pack quite well, and I don’t have to worry about wrinkles thanks to the easygoing fabric. I just roll them up to maximize space in my checked bag, then shake them out before I want to wear one.  

I have the dress in three colors (yes, it’s that awesome) and all three made the trek with me on my recent trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, because I can wear them with practically anything. The plum dress was just right for a stroll along Puerto Vallarta's Malecón one evening. Its rolled short sleeves weren’t quite warm enough for the 60-ish degree Fahrenheit temperature on the oceanfront boardwalk, so I layered a white denim jacket with the dress for a little warmth. Best of all, my go-to slip-on sneakers were the perfect finishing touch that kept my feet comfy while I explored the charming shops.

MEROKEETY SHORT SLEEVE CREW NECK DRESS

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

With 24 colors to choose from in women’s sizes S-XL, this dress can take you anywhere — whether you’re traveling or staying closer to home. When I’m not traveling, I still wear these dresses all the time. I wore the black dress to a funeral with subdued heels one day. Another time, I glammed up the crew neckline with a statement necklace and finished with sparkly flats to transform the dress into an elevated-casual look for attending a play. The tie-front style and ruching add just a bit of flair and mimic a wrap dress without the fuss. 

More than 3,000 people have given the dress a solid five-star rating at Amazon, with one shopper raving that it “looks great, feels great, and is a must-buy!” The reviews are pretty spot-on, with another reviewer having deemed it both “comfy” and “flattering.” 

Like me, other customers also love the soft material of the dress, which is basically like wearing your favorite T-shirt. Another satisfied customer summed it up perfectly by saying, “This dress is everything!” It’ll rake in the compliments, too, as noted in multiple reviews left by thrilled shoppers.

MEROKEETY SHORT SLEEVE CREW NECK DRESS

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

And as if all that weren’t enough to make you want to buy multiples, too, know that this easy dress is machine washable. You won’t be able to tumble dry it, but that’s not a deal breaker for me since it’s such a versatile piece.

Trust me, the Merokeety T-shirt Dress is basically the perfect summer dress, and it’s even better now that it’s on sale for $31 with Amazon’s digital coupon. Now’s the perfect time to try out this wear-anywhere dress so like me, you’ll be ready for anything during your spring and summer getaways.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $31. 

