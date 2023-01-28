You’d Never Guess This Luxuriously Soft Sweater Coat Is From Amazon

Building a capsule travel wardrobe when you’re constantly on the go can prove to be a bit of a challenge; between investing in T-shirts, jeans, dresses, and sweaters, you might feel like there’s still something missing to tie these essential pieces together and create a functional-yet-stylish travel uniform. And, if you ask Amazon shoppers what that something is, they'd tell you it's a great cardigan that can be worn with just about any outfit — specifically, the Merokeety Cardigan Coat.

With its elegant look and comfy construction, the popular cardigan-jacket hybrid, which is one of the newest sweaters to join Amazon's fashion lineup, is exactly what your winter wardrobe is missing. This is especially true if you're someone that prefers to travel light without being weighed down by a bulky jacket; shoppers assure that the Merokeety Cardigan Coat keeps them warm and is a great alternative to traditional outerwear. Plus, you'll find that it's cozier to wear on travel days and easier to pack into your suitcase.

To buy: amazon.com, $64

Priced at $64, the oversized and relaxed-fitting Merokeety Cardigan Coat is designed with a wide collar and draped-open lapel front, and falls just above the knee. It has two pockets and a split side hem, and can be worn as a real coat on not-so-cold days. The two-in-one cardigan is made of a stretchy knit material that's soft, cozy, and warm, making it feel like you've wrapped yourself in your favorite blanket instead of a winter jacket. And, it’s machine washable.

Shoppers have their choice of nine solid colors, each versatile enough to be easily incorporated into any travel wardrobe. Options include classic neutrals such as beige, light gray, and caramel brown, as well as eye-catching hues like light pink, light blue, and burgundy red.

Regardless of the color you choose, it is a great piece to be used for layering on top of T-shirts or blouses, and can be dressed up or down for whatever's on your itinerary. And if you’re traveling with it, you can easily throw it on if you’re checking out local attractions. Sizes for the Merokeety Cardigan Coat range from S to XL.

While the sweater coat is fairly new to the market, it has already received high praise from shoppers. In fact, it's touting an impressive 4.5-star rating and dozens of glowing reviews for being luxuriously soft, true to size, and great for any occasion or trip. One shopper said they “can’t recommend this sweater coat enough,” noting that it’s "nicely made" and "dresses your outfit up instantly."

Another reviewer added that it "kept me pretty warm as an overcoat over a sweater dress. It’s great for times when you don’t want a heavy coat, like maybe going to a party or out to eat." Chiming in to dub it the "best sweater coat" in their review, a third customer wrote, "The material is heavy, but not so much that I cannot move my arms freely… I have worn it almost every day since it arrived."

And, in complete shock, a shopper commented that they “can’t believe this cardigan is being offered on Amazon” because of its quality, and they believe they’ve “hit the jackpot” by purchasing it.

The ratings and reviews certainly don’t lie, so you’re guaranteed a high-quality, fairly affordable piece to truly enhance your travel wardrobe with the Merokeety Cardigan Coat. Add it to your Amazon cart today so you can be warm and stylish during your upcoming cold-weather adventures.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $64.

