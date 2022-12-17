These 15 Comfy Memory Foam Slippers Are Best-sellers on Amazon — and They’re Up to 50% Off

’Tis the season for comfort and joy — and who relishes in that more than travelers? We’re constantly on the lookout for ways to bring a little bit of home on the road with us. I always stash something cozy in my suitcase, whether it’s a soothing gel sleep mask or a silk pillowcase. This year, though, I’m taking a cue from Amazon shoppers and packing myself a pair of fuzzy memory foam slippers.

Yep, memory foam slippers are among Amazon’s best-selling items right now across women’s, men’s, and even kids’ categories. Holiday revelers, rejoice: most of them are also on sale. There are lots of familiar names to choose from, including Jessica Simpson, Dearfoams, Isotoner, and Skecher — all up to 50 percent off.

I’ve hand-picked my 15 favorite pairs below. They’re selling out fast, so if you want to step into the new year in a pair of super comfy slippers, then step to it!





amazon

Feast your eyes on the MVP of my list and Amazon’s number one best-selling women’s slipper: this decadent, faux fur-lined slip-on by Jessica Simpson, whose name has practically become synonymous with stylish, affordable footwear. Imagine sinking your soles into all that fluff and then enjoying a thick memory foam sole, to boot. Plus, these are slim enough to be packable.

This pair has almost 29,000 perfect ratings, and one reviewer wrote, “Love these slippers; [they’re] comfortable and cute as well as warm. They have a [non-slip] bottom that allows me to pop out of the house to check the mail without looking tacky.” Enjoy 43 percent off in black (they come in 12 other colors, too) and get them in time for the big day!

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $29)

Amazon

My best find for men’s memory foam slippers is this moccasin-style pair by sportswear icon Izod, which combine a memory foam footbed with suede-like upper for the ultimate in fireside style. This Amazon “mover and shaker” is currently up to 47 percent off in brown or black.

One of more than 15,000 five-star ratings from customers raves, “Very comfortable, warm, and looks great. This is my husband's second pair he asked me to order in two years. He wears them for short trips to the grocery store!”

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $42)

Parlovable Cross Band Slippers

amazon

Looking for a brilliant balance of style and comfort? You’ve found it in this absolutely posh pair of slippers that are perfectly packable yet pack a shock-absorbing memory foam sole inside. This rich caramel hue is just one of many colors these furry foot-warmers come in. You even save 20 percent — what’s not to love?

“Love these slippers!” wrote one reviewer, one of more than 20,000 five-star fans. “Not only are they cute, but they are super comfortable.” They continued to say they love the open-toe for keeping their feet at the ideal temperature. “With regular, fully enclosed slippers, my feet have always tended to get too hot. With these slippers, I never have that problem, because having part of my foot out tends to help with temperature regulation.”

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)

Ultraideas Fuzzy Wool-Like House Shoes

Amazon

Fleece slippers are a perennial favorite, but a certain fleece-famous brand doesn’t include memory foam in its soles. Ultraideas does. These wildly popular slippers (they have more than 48,000 five-star ratings) have a tweed-like upper that’s available in colors like red, purple and blue, but mixed with black so they’re muted and neutral with a kick.

“I have hardwood flooring on all my floors, [and] it is so hard that it hurts my body and joints. These slippers add the barrier my body needs to not hurt so badly,” wrote an enthusiastic reviewer of these machine-washable wonders. Best of all, you can save almost 30 percent right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $33)

NDB Memory Foam Shearling Lined House Slippers

Amazon

These slippers are trending in Amazon’s men’s section for a few very good reasons, one of which is, of course, its thick memory foam sole. But there’s also the cool faux-suede water-resistant upper and moisture-wicking shearling lining. And don’t forget that sturdy non-slip rubber sole that’s perfect for going out to check the mailbox or walking the dog.

I’m loving that these NDB slippers are a whopping 50 percent off, and some colors, like this popular coffee shade. More than 9,400 five-star raters agree. One proved that these memory foam slippers are definitely durable, writing, “I am a 400-pound male bodybuilder and these slip-on slippers are great! Cozy and… they do not [slide] off like some. I always wear these when I work out and they always feel and fit great!”



To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $60)

HomeTop Fuzzy Knitted Memory Foam Slippers

Amazon

This pair of cute-as-a-button slippers is super popular on Amazon right now in colors ranging from baby blue to black. This is another packable pair, as the memory foam sole is a little thinner and more pliable, and it’s wrapped in a moisture-wicking sole — because sweaty feet are anything but cute. Your holiday style just got kicked up a notch, but your expense got knocked down: these are 43 percent off.

“These are the best gift my husband has ever bought me...so comfortable and soft. It's like a pillow for my feet,” wrote one of almost 12,000 fans who gave this pair a perfect rating.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $28)

WateLves Memory Foam Slippers

Amazon

My travel wardrobe tends to be super feminine, so these pretty pink slippers top my wishlist this year. Ergonomically shaped to stay securely on the foot while even without a restrictive back, they’re the epitome of comfort with a memory foam sole, plush faux-fur lining, and that breathable knit upper. They’re even on sale — for 19 percent off!



“Best house shoes ever!” wrote one of more than 6.600 people who gave this pair a five-star rating. “Great support, comfortable, cute, lining comfortable and lightweight, feet don’t sweat. Better even than Uggs!”



To shop: amazon.com, $27 (originally $33)

Dearfoams Animal Critter Washable Slipper

Amazon

Amazon’s number one best-selling kids’ slipper is unisex and comes in a bunch of fun creatures, including a cat, dog, shark, dinosaur, bear, and even a unicorn. Kids will be jumping for joy in these gems that are not only adorable, but oh-so-comfy with their memory foam soles. And don’t worry about slips and falls — these have a rubber sole with traction strong enough for running around the backyard.

“My child loves these slippers!” wrote a parent who gave these five stars. “The memory foam makes his [little] feet very happy, and now I never have to tell him to put on his slippers; he always has them on.” Prices vary, but some (including this adorable unicorn) are on sale.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $17)

RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper

Amazon

Now this is a men’s memory foam slipper you want in your cart: it has — brace yourself — almost 100,000 perfect five-star ratings. This RockDove style is also lightweight and less bulky than most men’s slippers, so I can see them easily squeezing into a carry-on. “Squishy soft” memory foam? Check. Rubber sole? Check. Breathable waffle-knit upper that’s also machine-washable? Yes indeed. And they look cool and sporty, too.

“[My] husband loves these,” wrote one of those reviewers, who said they are “soft, comfortable, and price [is] perfect! First thing he puts on in the morning and again when he gets off work! I bought the perfect gift!” They’re even on sale, so don’t hesitate.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)

Dearfoams Rebecca Memory Foam Slipper

Amazon

Looking for something even more lightweight? This one’s perhaps the most travel-friendly memory foam slipper on this list. It’s by Dearfoams, so you already know you can’t go wrong, but it’s also made of buttery soft chenille on the outside with a fuzzy-but-not-too-furry interior. And yes, there’s memory foam hiding in that slim silhouette! It’s up to 17 percent off in a slew of colors and patterns, but I’m pretty smitten with this floral print.

These beauties have more than 20,000 perfect five-star ratings and tons of glowing reviews like this one, which raves, “These slippers are comfy, soft, and warm. They are compact for travel. I have reordered these when I have worn them out (lots of miles on them). They are my go-to every time.”

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $26)

Zigzagger Men's Slip-on Moccasin Slippers

Amazon

This pair of furry moccasin slippers is an Amazon’s Choice style and a steal at 37 percent off. Available in five colors, it’s a sturdy pair with high-density memory foam, a sneaker-like rubber sole and cozy faux-shearling construction. This pair could easily pass for a shoe, and plenty of five-star reviewers concur.

One fan wrote, “Not only are these slippers ridiculously comfortable and warm but they also have the perfect thick sole with a great tread to go outside if need be... in the snow.” More than 12,000 perfect five-star ratings wouldn’t lead you astray.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $43)

NineCiFun Women's Slip-on Fuzzy House Slippers

Amazon

Now here’s a festive pair you won’t want to take off. Mrs. Claus herself couldn’t resist these cozy memory foam slippers that come in festive red with white faux shearling inside to match Santa’s get-up. They also come in pink, blue, brown, gray, and violet. Non-slip grip and machine-washability seal the deal for anyone on the go. Plus, it helps to save 27 percent.

More than 19,000 fans adore this pair, with one writing, “they are unbelievably soft. Great quality; I’ve had them for quite a while now, and they are still the most comfortable slippers I own.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $31)

Floopi Memory Foam Moccasin Slipper

Amazon

I actually found a moccasin-style slipper for women that has memory foam and is compact enough for travel, so pack your bags! This pair by Floopi looks like a bonafide pair of driving loafers — and it does have a rubber sole so technically you can drive — but these are certainly house shoes, too. They’re packed with memory foam and shearling and come in rich shades like this navy version.

“I am in shock at how much I love these slippers,” wrote one of more than 9,500 perfect five-star raters. “They have a really luxe and high quality look to them. They are extremely soft and plush, yet they have a firm sole. It’s like softness and support all in one.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $45)

Skechers Campfire-Team Toasty-Microfiber Slipper

Amazon

If you want to dip your toes into the cushiest, most cloud-like comfort, leave it to Skechers and their campsite-theme memory foam slippers, which are lined in faux fur. For those keeping track, that’s a layer of fur and then a layer of memory foam beneath your feet. Does it get any better? In fact it does: they’re on sale for 38 percent off.

Almost 4,000 five-star raters are enjoying this luxurious pair. “I love these slippers, the best ones I have ever had,” one wrote. “I have worn them everyday for over seven months, and they are still in great shape.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $40)

Isotoner Men's Open Back Slipper

Amazon

For all you guys out there who like an open-back slipper too, this Isotoner pair is for you. It goes light on the fluff, offering a streamlined, fuzzy microsuede upper wrapped around its memory foam base. This pair has arch support, too, which can be hard to find in a slipper. And at 43 percent off in six colors, they’re pretty much a shoe-in for anyone looking for a comfy, go-to house shoe.

“My husband says that the slippers are extremely comfortable and have a sturdy bottom. He used them to drive in on our trip to West Virginia from Florida, and said he was glad he did,” wrote one of more than 3,000 people who offered five-star ratings.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $42)

