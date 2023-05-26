Memorial Day Weekend Is Expected to Break Travel Records — What to Know About Busy Airports, Weather, and More

Busiest Memorial Day weekend ever?

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023
Crowds of people walk through San Antonio Airport during Memorial Day Weekend
Photo:

Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure 

For travelers hitting the skies and roads for Memorial Day Weekend, a travel checklist should include sunscreen, a full tank of gas, an umbrella — and plenty of extra patience. 

This weekend, an estimated 42.3 million Americans are expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails for the holidays as the official start of the summer travel season kicks off, according to recent data from AAA.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” AAA Travel’s Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said in a statement. 

United Airlines tells Travel + Leisure they expect this to be the busiest Memorial Day holiday in more than a decade, with over 2.9 million people flying on the airline. United points out that new technology offerings such as the ‘Connection Saver’ which uses artificial intelligence to determine whether to hold a flight for passengers with tight connections, and a new baggage drop features are keys to help make the busy travel weekend run smoothly.

The largest low-cost carrier in the United States, Southwest Airlines, says they have been “planning for summer travel for a number of months”, and will operate 4,500 flights per day on peak days across 121 airports in 11 countries, in a statement to T+L. 

Delta Air Lines shared in a post they anticipate providing air travel for over 2.8 million passengers this weekend, and will distribute over 500,000 of the Biscoff cookies to hungry passengers. 

For as much planning as airlines and airports can do to prepare for the busy travel weekend, mother nature has a plan of her own. 

A coastal low pressure system will bring heavy rains and storms to areas throughout the Southeast, including Florida, according to Orlando, FL WESH-TV.

“Although the holiday weekend may not be completely washed out, it is important to consider the possibility of showers and thunderstorms if planning outdoor activities. In addition to rain, there will be a concern for high surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding along the beaches from the Carolinas to Georgia and Florida,” WESH shared in a recent report. 

The Orlando Airport recently published that they expect over 1 Million passengers to fly through the airport, which is 16% more than 2022’s Memorial Day Weekend. With many passengers expected to explore Orlando’s many theme parks, Walt Disney World is announcing the launch of a new Ariel character meet and greet experience in celebration of the new “The Little Mermaid” film. 

On the opposite coast, in Seattle's SeaTac airport, a reporter for KIRO Newsradio shared a video of a TSA Pre-Check Line with a one hour wait.

There are only a minor amount of delays or cancellations on upcoming flights according to FlightAware’s MiseryMap. The most impacted airports were New York’s JFK Airport, Newark Airport, Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Boston, and Atlanta at the time of this article’s publishing. 

“It's quite likely we'll see a new record set: the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in history,” Going.com’s Founder Scott Keyes shared in a statement to T+L, “and despite the crowds, I'm cautiously optimistic we won't see a repeat of the airline disruptions that plagued Memorial Day 2022."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best-selling beach gear from Amazon on sale for MDW tout
Amazon Is Having a Massive Beach Gear Sale for Memorial Day — Shop Our 38 Top Picks Right Now
AirTag First-person Sale tout
I’m a Frequent Flier Who Swears by Apple AirTags — and I'm Buying More While They're on Secret Sale
NOAA GOES satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa in southwest Florida on September 28, 2022.
What to Expect This Summer As Hurricane Season Approaches, According to the NOAA
Icelandair airplane flies between Reykjavik and Barcelona
Icelandair Just Launched a Direct Flight to Reykjavik From This U.S. Airport
A rendering of the Norwegian Viva cruise ship under the night sky
Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for a Free Norwegian Cruise
An Azamara cruise ship sailing near Italy
Score 3 Free Nights, Half Off a Guest, and More on a European Cruise — but You'll Have to Book Fast
T+L memorial day 2023 recirc image
I’m a Travel Editor, and These Are the 13 Items I Have in my Amazon Cart This Memorial Day Weekend
Best REI MDW Deals Tout
REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year So Far Is Now Underway — Here Are the 13 Outdoor Deals We're Shopping
Best Deals on Golf Gear Tout
The 15 Best Early Golf Deals at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend, According to a Lifelong Golfer
Airpods Deal One-Off Tout
Apple AirPods Are on Rare Sale for Memorial Day Weekend — for Under $100
A United Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane pulls into a gate at Denver International Airport
It Just Got Easier to Get to Puerto Rico From This U.S. Airport
Travel concept illustration of a woman planning a trip
This Is the Cheapest Day of the Week to Travel This Summer
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Score Flights to Hawaii, More for As Low As $59 With This New Southwest Sale
Jenni Kayne Memorial Day Sale Tout
20 Rare Deals on Summery, Travel-ready Styles at This Celeb-worn Designer’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Best Early Amazon Member-Only MDW Deals
14 Amazon Prime Members-only Deals Travelers Can Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
Spirit's $54 Flight Sale Ends Tomorrow — How to Book