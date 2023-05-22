How to Actually Prepare for Busy Airports This Memorial Day Weekend, According to a Delta Exec

As the unofficial start to summer approaches this weekend, airlines, are preparing for a record-breaking number of travelers.

Expecting to fly 2.8 million passengers over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, with 4,500 daily departures, Delta Air Lines shared with Travel + Leisure, Delta’s SVP of Customer Experience Ranjan Goswami, had some tips to avoid any potential stress at its hubs.

As for his most important advice? It doesn't even involve the airport.

“Download the Fly Delta app, and become a SkyMiles member," Delta’s SVP of Customer Experience Ranjan Goswami advised in an interview with Travel + Leisure. “Your ability to use the app to let us know how many bags you want to check in advance, and at the airport using one of our kiosks that has self-tagging capabilities, you [won't] have to wait in the line to tag your bag,”

In the event of delays, cancellations, or missed connections, the app can also quickly assist a passenger with new options — which sometimes be faster than waiting in line at an airport, or calling a customer service line. If a passenger’s flight is delayed, and they miss a connection, the app will provide re-booking options, and may also provide a hotel and meal vouchers.

Beyond the app, Goswami recommends arriving to the airport 2 hours in advance of a domestic flight. Delta has also hired over 25,000 new personnel over the last year in all areas of the company to make the travel experience smoother.

Goswami, who has worked for the airline over 15 years, says he will be spending Memorial Day Weekend traveling to Barcelona, and then visiting Costa Brava in Spain. As for his own traveling routine, traveling light is key.



"I often find I never use everything I pack so why strain my back? It’s also easier to find overhead bin space when I travel with less,” he said.

And for passengers who check a bag, if their luggage doesn't arrive to baggage claim within 20 minutes of their plane landing, they can receive 2,500 bonus Delta SkyMiles for future flights.

