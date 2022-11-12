Even Brooklinen Sheet Snobs Are Switching to This Best-selling Bedding Set — and It’s 55% Off Right Now

Travelers who have collapsed into a hotel bed after a long day of exploring, know how important it is to be met with soft, crisp, and cool sheets. If you’re like the rest of us, upon returning home from a trip, you’ve perhaps also tried to hunt down a sheet set dupe that offers the same luxury and comfort but at an affordable price tag. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered these top-rated Mellani sheets from Amazon, which offer a “five-star” experience to sleepers.

These bed sheets have racked up more than 239,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers lauding them for their softness, quality, and how easy they are to care for. In fact, many note how well made they are and that they even outperform their more expensive counterparts, with one shopper admitting they are a sheet snob who “used Brooklinen and Pottery Barn for years.” They continued in their review, “They just weren’t passing the test for me anymore, especially when I was spending hundreds [of dollars] on sheets. I decided on a whim to try these, and I’m so glad I did.”

And the best news? Right now you can score this set of sheets from Mellani for up to 45 percent off, depending on the color and size you choose (pro tip: the white set is the best deal). This means, that a queen size set can be yours for less than $30.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $48)

The Mellani sheets are constructed of an ultrasoft, double-brushed microfiber that possess a silk-like feel, while still being machine washable. The brand also claims that they are fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant, and Amazon customers confirm that the high-quality sheet set lasts for years. Another feature that users appreciate is that the fitted sheet boasts elastic around the entire border, not just on the corners, making it easier to put on a bed. One shopper shared, “This fitted sheet has a hulk-like grip that will not, and has not, let go.”

With your purchase, you’ll receive one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. Choose from 15 different sizes, including twin, full, queen, king, California king, and even sets to suit dorm beds and RVs (all fit mattresses that are 16 inches in depth). Plus, each of these sets come in additional styles with extra deep pockets to accommodate mattresses up to 21 inches deep.

Pick from over 43 different colors and patterns — from crisp white and mint to floral and striped, there is an option to match any bedroom style. We also noticed that this sheet set comes in a gray pinstripe and windowpane print — and if you’re wondering why they look familiar, you’ll notice that Brooklinen carries similar styles.



It’s a consistent best-seller at Amazon, with travelers even singing its praises. One shopper said, “After years of traveling for work, and staying at countless hotels, I can finally say I have found a high-quality hotel-style bedding set for my home.”

Another traveler is so hooked, they’ve bought more than one set, which seems to be a common sentiment shared by shoppers. “This is my second set of these sheets and I pray they never go out of business because I don't ever want any other brand of sheets!” They continued, “These are literally the softest sheets I have ever slept on!” They joke that the downside of owning this set is that when they sleep elsewhere, the sheets “feel like sandpaper and I just want to get back to my own bed.”



But another shopper has the perfect solution to this problem: they just bring them along on your trips. They noted, “These also fold up into a tidy compact size, which makes them great for travel.”

Normally priced at $48 for a set of sheets for a queen bed, this top-rated bedding is currently up to 45 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon — meaning you can grab them for as little as $29 right now. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest acting fast if you want bedding that rivals Brooklinen before the price goes back up.

