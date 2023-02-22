I’m Planning a Trip to Paris This Summer, and the First Thing I’m Packing Is This Croissant-inspired Ring

For my 18th birthday, my parents got me a pair of small diamond studs, plus my first trip to Paris. Since then, I have basically lived in this classic jewelry — and I’ve skipped off to France every chance I’ve had, as the French lifestyle and fashion stole my heart.

Now that I’m in my 30s — and out of my early 20s’ credit card debt — I’m taking a closer look at my modest jewelry collection and all the styles I’ve loved but couldn’t afford. Dainty and delicate pieces have always attracted me, but I wouldn’t mind adding something a little bold and special to my rotation, especially since I’m planning a trip back to France this summer with one of my best friends.

For this reason, I jumped at the chance to sample Mejuri’s Thin Croissant Dôme Ring. This Parisien boulangerie-inspired ring is not too chunky or anywhere near underwhelming, and it ticks all the boxes on my picky checklist.

Mejuri

To buy: mejuri.com, $350

This beautiful, solid gold ring has all the curved layers of the pastry that inspired it, but with a touch more elegance thanks to the precious 14 carat metal it’s made out of. However, it comes in white gold too, if that’s your preference, and a more affordable sterling silver or gold vermeil option (which is an 18k gold layering on top of sterling silver).

As the name implies, the band that sits on the underside of my finger is thinner than the rest of the dommed design, making it feel totally balanced in weight. I love how it catches the light when I move my hand and that it’s an instant statement piece added to my growing collection that’s also understated enough for everyday wear.

Mejuri

To buy: mejuri.com, from $68

Plus, it’s popular with shoppers too. One customer left a review that reads, simply, “love this classic design” and “it’s so beautiful.” Another person said they get “so many compliments” every time they wear the ring, while a third reviewer called it the “perfect statement piece, adding that it “completes any look, whether you're dressing down or up.”

As I’m continuing to grow out my collection with carefully curated pieces that fit both my aesthetic and budget, I’m also taking a close look at the rest of Mejuri’s jewelry to find, perhaps, a pair of earrings or a bracelet to match. I’ve had my eye on these pavé diamond hoops, for example, for quite some time now since they make excellent everyday earrings.

Shop the Mejuri Thin Croissant Dôme Ring and the rest of the brand’s sparkling, special pieces to find your new favorite standout today. Mine will be the first thing packed for Paris.

