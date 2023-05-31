This Anti-aging Face Serum Earned a Permanent Spot in My Skincare Routine After It Soothed My Painful Sunburn

I may be a shopping writer who tests out the best beauty products on the market for a living, but in full transparency — I used to be lazy with my skincare routine for many years. About a year ago, I finally got my act together and honed in on what my skin needed and not just what seemed trendy or popular in the skincare space at the time.

My skin really lacked hydration, I had overly dry skin (still do), and it’s sensitive, so having a lengthy routine with too many products ended up causing flare-ups instead of truly benefitting my skin. I recently had the opportunity to try the Medik8 Liquid Peptides serum, and it’s become an integral part of my skincare regimen I’m happy to report it is here to stay.

To buy: medik8.com, $62

One of the main reasons that I’m continuing to keep this as a step in my routine is its soothing properties that proved integral in healing a painful sunburn I got after failing to put on SPF (yes, I’ve learned my lesson). However, most skincare products that I tried in hopes of soothing my skin ended up burning when I applied them on top of the sunburn. This serum was everything my dry and flaky skin needed to recoup the moisture I had lost. It glided onto my parched skin and layered nicely under my face cream for double the hydration and zero greasiness.

Leading up to my sunburn, I had tested out the serum for several weeks in a four-step routine, including cleanser, serum, eye cream, and face moisturizer. I noticed with each day I used it, my skin felt firmer, bouncier, and hydrated longer.

The formula features a 30 percent multi-peptide complex — a mix of amino acids that helps boost collagen and elastin production, and hyaluronic acid — a powerhouse ingredient for rehydrating the skin that also helps speed up wound healing (aka, why my sunburn felt instantaneously better post-applying). Together, these ingredients provide anti-aging benefits like tightening and firming, which I certainly noticed after using the product for several weeks.

One shopper called the formula “heaven in a bottle” and continued that it “glides in like silk.” Another reviewer with extremely sensitive skin said they experienced “severely dry skin due to hormonal issues, and once I added this to my routine, after almost a month of using it, my skin [became] bouncy and hydrated.”

Head over to Medik8 to grab your own bottle of Liquid Peptides to keep on hand like me as an aftersun treatment or to incorporate into your everyday skincare routine for powerful anti-aging benefits.

