These Are the Cutest Travel Pill Boxes We’ve Ever Seen — and You Can Get 3 for $10

One of the hardest parts of packing is making sure that your essentials are organized and able to be easily accessed when needed. One area that oftentimes gets overlooked by travelers is toiletries, especially vitamins, supplements, sleep aids, and medications. If you’re someone that needs to follow a regimented medication schedule, or just likes having your daily doses in one place, Amazon shoppers say that the Meacolia Travel Pill Organizers make packing and traveling “so much easier.”

And, as a matter of fact, they just went on sale. Right now, you can get the three-piece set for just $10 (that’s roughly a little more than $3 per box). Each pill organizer boasts a compact design and measures 4.3 inches by 3.5 inches by 1.2 inches. Their hardshell exteriors are made of durable and water-resistant BPA-free combination of silicone and plastic, so you can have peace of mind that they’ll withstand the bumps, spills, drops, and scratches that come with being on the go.

The Meacolia Travel Pill Organizers snap into place with their secure locking system. And inside, you’ll find eight compartments (two large and six mid-sized ones) to store the pills you’ll need for your trip. (Note: They also double as travel cases for jewelry and other small essentials.)

Each compartment is equipped with a clear, removable lid to ensure that everything stays in place while also offering visibility and making taking pills in and out hassle-free. For additional organizational bliss, the set features a pack of labels and the containers come in different colors (blue, green, and khaki beige). This will come in handy if you’re traveling with a partner and kids, or if you’re a fan of color coordinating.

What’s more, the Meacolia Travel Pill Organizers have earned an impressive 6,200-plus five-star ratings from Amazon customers that laud it for its design, which can fit all of their pills for travel, while still being compact enough to fit in their bags or purses.

In their five-star review, a traveler wrote, “I couldn’t be happier! It is perfect for traveling as I can put many different types of pills in one box and is lightweight.” They added, “I also appreciate the two different sized compartments, which can fit bigger pills, as well.” Similarly, another fan of the set said, “This portable pill box fits the bill perfectly for traveling… I was able to fit all of my medications, supplements, and some Advil for an entire week with no problem.”

A third shopper noted, “The case shape gives enough depth for a lot of capacity while still keeping it small enough to fit well in my purse or travel bag.” Beyond traveling, a buyer who “suffers from multiple health issues” noted that “It barely takes up any room in my purse but I know I always have what I need and it's super easy to see when I'm running low on something.” They exclaimed, “This has made my life so much easier!”

Reviewers say that you’ll still get plenty of use out of them beyond travel. One customer chimed in, commenting, “[It] gets clutter off the nightstand. [I] can pick up and go on a last-minute trip.” And others appreciated the security they offer. Further singing its praises, a final reviewer declared that its “best feature is not only does each compartment close but the case locks as well.”

Regardless of your travel style, it’s clear that the Meacolia Pill Organizers are going to be a game-changer. Get the reviewer-loved travel pill boxes for just $10 at Amazon before this deal ends.

