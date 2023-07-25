A Real 'Barbie World' Is Opening at This Arizona Theme Park Next Year — What to Know

You will finally be able to live in a ‘Barbie World’ when Mattel Adventure Park opens in Glendale, Arizona next year.

The first-ever Mattel park will celebrate iconic American toy brands and most notably, it will feature a Barbie-themed area bringing new meaning to ‘Barbiecore.’ Park goers will embrace the iconic doll’s larger-than-life spirit as they sip on the park’s signature pink beverage atop the Barbie Beach House’s third story rooftop, offering picturesque views of the park.

Venture inside Barbie's iconic wardrobe closet in the Dream Closet Experience, “where Barbie, through state-of-the-art hologram technology, is brought to life to help curate the ultimate wardrobe,” a press release read.

Additionally, in Barbie’s flying theater, guests will adventure to the many terrains her career has taken her to, from outer space to deep underwater.

Beyond the world of Barbie, Mattel Adventure Park will be the place to relive beloved childhood favorites via attractions and interactive experiences.

The “action-packed world” will also welcome guests to enjoy thrills on a Hot Wheels-themed double-looping launch coaster, and “join Thomas & Friends on a treasure hunt journey,” according to its website. Family favorite games, like UNO and Pictionary, will be re-imagined in an immersive nine-hole mini golf experience and larger-than-life play structures.

The 9-acre Mattel Adventure Park will be a unique indoor/outdoor concept that will offer over 160,000 square feet of “highly themed” air-conditioned spaces suitable for Arizona’s climate. It will also house a 4,5000 square foot state-of-the-art laser tag arena that will be themed to Master of the Universe’s iconic Castle Grayskull.

“We are extremely excited to add Barbie, Masters of the Universe and Mattel Games themed attractions and rides to an already outstanding offering in development at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park,” Epic Resort Destinations president Mark Cornell said in the press release. “We have spared no expense to bring these iconic brands to life in ways that will delight visitors of all ages for years to come.”

Courtesy of Vai Resorts

The theme park will be part of the larger VAI Resort, a $1 billion, 60-acre destination less than 20 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Becoming the largest resort in Arizona, it will draw inspiration from hot spots across the globe, like Mykonos and Dubai, and feature over 1,100 hotel rooms and suites, 12 upscale restaurants, a $40 million state-of-the-art concert venue, and the largest man-made party island in the United states.

The theme park is a collaboration between Mattel and EPIC Resort Destinations. An opening date has yet to be announced, but fans can anticipate its debut with the park’s live construction web cam.