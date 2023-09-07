After Shattering My Laptop on a Trip, I’ll Never Travel Without This Protective Backpack — and It’s on Sale

When the unthinkable happened to me two years ago — my laptop screen shattered during an especially turbulent flight — it became clear that my current bag wasn’t cut out for protecting my valuables. And I know that I’m not alone; the importance of safeguarding laptops and other personal items is a necessity, especially when it comes to traveling.

Soon after the incident, I went to Amazon and stumbled upon the Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, which, at the time, had racked up an impressive number of five-star ratings from customers and was touting a best-sellers badge. In their reviews, shoppers gushed that it was a “life-changing” purchase and that its extra padding ensured that their “laptops stay secure,” so I felt some comfort that this could be the protective backpack that I needed. Now, a few years and thousands of more perfect-ratings later, this bag has become my go-to backpack for virtually everything. And right now, you can score this game-changer on sale starting at $24 thanks to a special on-site coupon.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

Amazon

The backpack excels at protecting my 13-inch laptop in its dedicated and impressively padded compartment, but it can easily accommodate larger devices (up to 15.6 inches in length). It's also intentionally designed with functionality in mind — including frontal compartments that keep my pens, keys, and other belongings organized. Additional external elastic side pockets can be used for water bottles, umbrellas, and more. Plus, the discreet hidden pocket on the back gives me even more peace of mind knowing that there’s another layer of protection for valuables like my wallet, passport, and phone.

Additionally, this backpack has generous cushioning on the back panel and shoulder straps that makes carrying it a pain-free breeze. One shopper echoed my sentiment, sharing that “the straps are comfortable enough for walking around all day.” And even when full, they assured that “it’s sturdy enough to hold a bunch of stuff while also not being too heavy to walk with for hours.”

And, the tasteful touch of the added luggage strap on the back has been a true lifesaver for me, as it allows for seamless maneuvering through even the busiest airports. Thoughtful features like these are exactly why this backpack has been dubbed the “perfect travel bag” by shoppers, as well as myself. And I mean it — this backpack has served as my perfectly sized personal item during long-haul international flights, been my trusted companion on many road trips, and even served as my daily commuter bag on subways.

It even goes the extra mile with a built-in USB charging port that one reviewer said “serves as a handy tool for quick device charging whenever needed.” And though I didn’t necessarily buy it for the extra charging power, the backpack has genuinely saved me more times than I can count thanks to this feature. I keep it connected to a power bank that stays securely put inside the backpack so I always have backup on long travel days.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

Amazon

Available in 27 colors and prints, including austere grey, bright yellow, and lavender purple (my personal choice) and with a compact design that measures 12 inches by 7.8 inches by 18 inches (weighing a mere 1.5 pounds), this bag strikes the perfect balance between sleek and secure. And while the austere grey is the most discounted at $24 with the on-site coupon, shoppers can also score this backpack in a navy blue on sale for $35 and galaxy print for $36.

In the two years that I’ve owned (and loved) this bag, I’ve been able to travel with the peace of mind knowing that my laptop and other valuables are secure and protected. Widely loved for its padded compartments, plenty of amenities, and affordable price tag, this backpack is sure to be your favorite travel companion. And, this is your sign to up your backpack game by grabbing the Matein Travel Laptop Backpack while it’s on sale starting at $24.

