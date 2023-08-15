This Massachusetts Airbnb Comes With a Historic Lighthouse and a Gorgeous Private Beach

Sometimes on vacation, all you want to do is get as far away from the rest of the world as possible. If that’s the type of trip you’re after, then consider booking Wings Neck, an Airbnb in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. It comes not only with a private beach but its own lighthouse too.

“Once in a lifetime experience to stay in a Lighthouse,” the Airbnb listing reads. “Historic, unique, and charming but with all of the conveniences that make a great vacation.”

The home was once used as a U.S. Coast Guard Lighthouse, keeping boats safe as they came closer to shore. It remains attached to the now three-bedroom keeper’s home, and guests are welcome to climb up the spiral staircase for an unforgettable view of the Atlantic Ocean.



Courtesy of Airbnb

The home itself is a New England dream, with hardwood floors, coastal furnishings, and pops of navy blue that are as timeless as the lighthouse. There is a fieldstone fireplace in the living room, which extends into the large chef’s kitchen. The kitchen proudly sports a “lobster pot” for any guests who are hoping to cook a Massachusetts-style feast. While it has just three bedrooms, the home is large enough for a group of eight, as its family room includes a pullout sofa.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The home has a private gate, making the grounds only accessible to guests. That includes the private beach — used by the few surrounding homes as well — right off the lawn. While you’ll certainly feel a world away, the owners note that the town of Pocasset, along with its restaurants, is just three short miles away.

“This is a magical place. The house and lighthouse are so cool, historical, and charming,” one recent guest wrote. “The gorgeous water views on all sides make it just incredible.”

Courtesy of Airbnb

“Absolutely amazing location and one of the most unique Airbnbs you’ll ever stay in,” another wrote. “Every day, you’ll wake up to sailboats, fishing boats, and massive tankers passing right off of the shore.”

The only downside is that you’ll have to check out at some point. But you can always plan a return visit before you even leave. Nightly rates at Wings Neck start at $774 per night. To learn more or book your stay, head to airbnb.com.