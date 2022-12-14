Don’t Miss This Unbeatable Sale on These Celeb-loved KN95 Masks Before Holiday Travel

Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez approve of these masks that are now 30 percent off.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

HARPER KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK
Photo:

Maskc

Like it or not, flu season has arrived, and with that comes the need for high-quality face masks to keep you protected while you’re out and about. We’ve all had a lot of time to figure out what makes a good mask, especially over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. But travelers can generally feel protected following the latest CDC guidelines, which now recommend KN95 and N95 masks as the best options for providing a barrier of protection from illness.

If you’re on the hunt for a well-fitting KN95 mask to keep you healthy during holiday travel and busy last-minute shopping trips, Maskc, the celeb-loved mask brand, is currently having an unbeatable 30 percent off sitewide sale on stylish and effective protective coverings. With stars like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes showing their support for the brand, these high-quality masks also manage to be fashion-forward — so you really don’t want to miss out. 

HARPER KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK

Maskc

To buy: maskc.com, $24 with on-site code (originally $39)

Coming in convenient packs of 10, 25, and 100, these breathable masks are made with five layers of material and a gentle ear loop that won’t irritate sensitive skin. An adjustable nose bridge ensures a secure fit on any face shape, and you can expect the bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) to stand at greater than or equal to 95 percent against any germs that may be in the air.

Each pack of 10 Maskc masks comes with five unique colors to complement your outfits while keeping you healthy. From cool tones like denim to animal print and nearly everything in between, there’s a reason why celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna have been spotted wearing these protective masks. 

HARPER KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK

Maskc

To buy: maskc.com, $27 with on-site code (originally $39)

Maskc customers can’t help but rave about the brand, with one registered nurse sharing, “[I] have worn many different types of masks. I love the feel of the KN95 by Maskc; they are so comfortable.” Another shopper noted that the fit of these masks allows them to feel secure, explaining, “[The] masks are very comfortable to wear. Great fit. Snug but no pinch behind the ears.”

If you’re planning on traveling for the holidays but are nervous about being in the crowds with an inadequate mask, one customer can put your mind at ease. “I always used to get colds after flights but haven’t since masking,” they said, continuing, “I’ll be using these going forward.” In fact, another shopper even raved that this is their “favorite mask by far as I am a healthcare worker. I feel protected.”

HARPER KN95 FACE MASKS - 10 PACK

Maskc

To buy: maskc.com, $24 with on-site code (originally $39)

It’s important to be prepared to combat illness with a comfortable and effective KN95 mask, especially during the busy holiday season. Right now, Maskc’s celeb-loved masks are currently up to 30 percent off sitewide, so don’t miss out on grabbing a 10-, 25-, or 100-pack to keep you and your loved ones healthy this year.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24. 

