Like many, I was eager to resume traveling once it was safe post-quarantine — and have definitely been putting my sky miles back to good use in recent months. But, even with the amount of time that’s passed, the changing mask mandates in the United States, and my COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, traveling on a plane (or any mode of public transportation, for that matter) without some sort of face mask still doesn’t feel quite right.

If you’re like me and need the extra layer of protection to feel more comfortable on a plane, or are traveling to a country that still requires face masks on public transportation and planes (think: Canada, Spain, Germany, Australia), there’s an exciting sale happening at Maskc that needs to be on your radar. Right now, you can score up to 30 percent off KN95 masks, three-ply masks, and more during the Maskc flash sale. Enter the promo code STAYSAFE at checkout to apply the discount to your purchase. Shoppers still have plenty of time to peruse the massive sale, which ends on Saturday, October 22 — but the clock is ticking, and popular styles are beginning to sell out.

Maskc KN95 masks have been my go-to face coverings since the early days of the pandemic. In my experience, the masks, which celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and more have been spotted wearing, are superior to other face coverings I’ve tried because of their secure-feeling fit that perfectly cups my face without irritating my skin or digging into my ears. Plus, they never fall down when I reach for an item in my bag under my plane seat or try to navigate my way through the airport.

There was even a time that I had to wear one on 10-hour-plus travel days, and I still felt comfortable – even after two stuffy and lengthy Uber rides, a hectic trip through TSA security, a six-hour flight, and waiting for my suitcases at baggage claim. And, I’m happy to report that wearing the mask, even for a prolonged period of time, didn’t trigger any blemishes or acne.

The Maskc KN95 masks also have an adjustable nose bridge for added comfort and they’re made with a five-layer filtration construction to protect you from 95 percent of particles and airborne bacteria, which gives me peace of mind when entering crowded airports and fully booked flights. Plus, outside of traveling, they’re also great for working out as they’re incredibly breathable and comfortable on the face, and they won’t slip down when you’re moving around.

Another factor that makes Maskc KN95 Face Masks stand out from their PPE counterparts is that they come in a variety of fun colors, prints, and patterns, and the brand delivers these aesthetically pleasing colorways without sacrificing quality or performance. I always like to stock up on the classic black KN95 face mask sets, which feature 10 per pack, but I’ve also recruited the help of the pink-hued Blush Tones set and Neon Loop set on several occasions; they were actually a hit on a recent bachelorette trip and everyone was asking me where I got my pretty KN95 masks from.

They’re perfect for anyone that likes to add a pop of color to their travel outfits and gear — or just wants to spice up their mask game. In fact, certain ones are on sale right now, so you can score double discounts on them during the flash sale. Remember, time is running out to score the Maskc KN95 Face Masks for 30 percent off. Grab a set (or two) before the flash sale ends on Saturday.

