Martin Luther King Jr.’s Family Is Hosting a 4-day Tour of Washington D.C. Next Month — How to Join

The multi-day "Continuing the Dream" tour will take place from Feb. 17-20 and be led by several of King’s family members, including Martin Luther King III, his oldest son.

Updated on January 12, 2023
The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington DC.
Photo:

Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Monday, the country will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a national holiday dedicated to his birthday. And next month, travelers can walk in his footsteps with a 3-day tour through Washington D.C. hosted by his family.

The multi-day "Continuing the Dream" tour will take place from Feb. 17-20 and be led by several of King’s family members, including Martin Luther King III, his oldest son. 

“We invite you to spend the weekend traversing the landmarks that memorialize MLK’s vision, through a unique, three day, Washington D.C. tour, hosted by MLK’s legacy, his son, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea and their daughter Yolanda,” according to the trip’s description, which added the spirit of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech is “sewn into the foundational fabric of D.C.’s institutions, art, memorials and monuments, embodying the very ethos of Dr. King’s… speech.”

The trip will start with a visit to the MLK Memorial and a walking tour of the National Mall before embarking on a Black history tour of the Capitol building grounds. Participants will then head to a welcome reception with King’s family.

Sunlight filters through the stained glass windows inside the National Cathedral in Washington, DC
National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

Eva Hambach/Getty Images
The mesh metal exterior of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

George Rose/Getty Images

The tour will include stops at several historic and cultural institutions celebrating Black American history, including the MLK Library, the National Cathedral (along with a discussion of Dr. King’s final sermon), and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. The trip will also include several different walking tours like a Georgetown African American walking tour and a tour of Howard University, a Historically Black College and University.

On the final night, guests will have the opportunity to sit down to a farewell dinner hosted by the King family.

The trip starts at $1,899 per person for a double occupancy room, and varies depending on which hotel travelers choose to stay at.

