This Beachfront Hamptons Hotel Is a Favorite Among T+L Editors — and Its New Package Comes With Free Stays and Discounted Chopper Rides From NYC

Skip traffic and arrive in style.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Published on May 4, 2023
Regular visitors to the Hamptons will tell you summer traffic to the popular vacation destination, on the eastern end of Long Island, is no fun. Even if you head there on a quieter weekday, you are still looking at a three-hour drive or a four-hour train ride. So to save its guests time, luxury Montauk hotel Marram just launched a membership program that includes flying guests from Manhattan to Montauk.

The beachfront hotel, which was named one of the best new hotels in 2022 by Travel + Leisure editors partnered with Blade, a helicopter and jet charter company, with regular flights from midtown Manhattan to the Hamptons. As part of Marram's new $18,000 summer membership program, travelers benefit from lower pricing for Blade's helicopter services and many more perks once at the hotel.

Guests can also enjoy free three-night stays every month (in June, July, and August). Also included in the membership, which the hotel values at $25,000, is a welcome gift from Le Labo, a $600 food and beverage credit per stay, daily experiences, and a private poolside cabana for half a day.

The tranquil property, which sits on a private beach and is five minutes from Montauk's restaurants and shops, has already reopened for the 2023 summer season. It recently debuted two new luxury suites in addition to its 96 guest rooms, a new cocktail program, and wellness experiences, including private energy healing sessions, salt cave therapy, and surf lessons. 

Marram is the latest luxury hotel to offer guests a shorter — and much chicer — commute to their premises. In April, Faraway Hotels announced its partnership with Tradewind Aviation, allowing travelers to book charter flights at a discounted rate between its hotels on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.

And in California wine country, guests can jet off for an exclusive tour with Surf Air, a private aviation service, and Auberge Resorts Collection, which includes a round-trip private charter, a two-night stay at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Santa Ynez Valley, and two more nights at Stanly Ranch in Napa Valley. LaQuinta Resort in Palm Springs has teamed up with Sun Air Jets to offer 5 percent off to travelers using the private jet service, including a free upgrade at the property and a full breakfast for two.

And those heading to the 66-acre oceanfront Hāna-Maui Resort on Maui's unspoiled eastern shore can fly to the resort from Kahului Airport via a private, 10-seat Cessna aircraft, shortening their travel time from two-and-a-half hours to just 14 minutes, with some pretty epic views of the island on the way there. 

