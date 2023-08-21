This Luxury Resort on Mexico's Riviera Maya Just Reopened — With Over-the-top New Restaurants and Suites With Direct Beach Access

More than a year after it closed for renovations, Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya, is once again welcoming travelers to its pristine waterfront location on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The resort, which officially reopened on Aug. 3, got a chic makeover inspired by its setting between the lush jungle and turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, with a strong focus on Maya culture. “The respectful blending of contemporary craft and sustainable sourcing of local materials, artisanal patterns, colors, and traditional craftsmanship offers a genuine piece of the Riviera Maya,” said Federico Echaiz, the property’s general manager, in an interview with Travel + Leisure.

Courtesy of Belmond

Courtesy of Belmond

The reimagined resort, which first opened in 1995 and was acquired by Belmond in 2002, now has 72 accommodations, including guest rooms, suites, and villas. Interior design firm Tara Bernerd & Partners collaborated with local artisans and craftspeople to customize the decor. Echaiz explained that 80 percent of the furnishings were hand-made in Mexico exclusively for the resort. For example, one of the country’s best ceramicists, José Noé Suro Salceda, produced more than 700,000 hand-painted tiles that now adorn the guest rooms.

“Our lobby welcomes guests with traditionally patterned Mayan pots. In our suites, a cluster of large rattan wall lights take inspiration from the Mayan calendar,” Echaiz added.

Beyond Bernerd’s beautiful interiors, guests of Maroma can also enjoy panoramic Caribbean Sea views. The resort has added 10 one- and two-bedroom suites with direct beach access (some have private pools and gardens). Bathroom toiletries are by Mexico City–based fragrance brand Xinú Perfumes, which created a custom scent for the property by blending notes of incense, lemon, and clay.

Courtesy of Belmond

Courtesy of Belmond

A new restaurant — by award-winning chef Curtis Stone of L.A.'s Gwen — has been added to the food and beverage offerings. Woodend by Curtis Stone will serve seasonal dishes with a distinct Yucatán Peninsula influence and plenty of seafood and plant-based options prepared on open fire. Local ingredients are the star at Casa Mayor, too, where chef Daniel Camacho puts his spin on classic Mexican cuisine. Another highlight? “We have five specialty mimosas at our Mexican restaurant, Casa Mayor by chef Daniel, filled with Mayan and Mexican fruit juices,” Echaiz said.

Herbal drinks, inspired by the different Mexican states blend on-site grown herbs with premium Mexican mezcal at Bambuco Bar, while Freddy’s Bar will continue to entertain guests with seafront views, music, and a raw bar.

Courtesy of Belmond

Courtesy of Belmond

In November, guests can book spa and beauty treatments at the new Maroma Spa by Guerlain. Holistic experiences will include a honey-based healing treatment, a constellation massage, a temezcal ceremony, and sound therapy.

“We’re also unveiling a brand-new Meliponario, a secluded bee sanctuary that will support local biodiversity and education, with new hives provided by Fundación Selva Maya,” Echaiz said.

Nightly rates at Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya, start at $1,095.