Margaritaville at Sea Unveils $899 Unlimited Cruise Pass — What to Know

Fans of Jimmy Buffett and Margaritaville will now have an unlimited opportunity to soak up the sun and celebrate that it is “5 O’Clock Somewhere.”

Margaritaville At Sea, a cruise line that describes itself as a "floating island vacation," will soon offer a unique, unlimited cruise subscription for trips to the Bahamas. Titled the “Ultimate Paradise Pass,” the package starts at $899 and allows travelers to cruise as many times as they want — on board the Margaritaville At Sea Paradise — on non-consecutive two-night stays throughout 2023. The pass expires on December 31.

A limited quantity of 500 passes are now on sale.

Perhaps specifically made for travelers with a flexible schedule, "Ultimate Paradise Pass" voyages can only be booked 24-72 hours in advance.

“This is completely new to the cruise industry. Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year,” Margaritaville at Sea’s President and CEO Kevin Sheehan, Jr. said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. “Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking 'Ultimate Paradise Pass' will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas."

Passengers who purchase the “Ultimate Paradise Pass,” will also get added benefits on board such as welcome amenities, and 10% discounts on upgrades and onshore excursions. The pass is valid for use of a double-occupancy ocean view or inside stateroom, and includes a guest fare. The pass does not include taxes, fees, or port expense for the pass holder or guest.

The ship has 658 cabins themed with the tropical flair associated with the Margaritaville brand. Guests can experience a variety of on-board dining, swimming pools, and themed amenities such as the St. Somewhere Spa, and Fins Up! Fitness Center.

