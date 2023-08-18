Margaritaville at Sea Is Thanking Teachers With This $49 Cruise Sale — When to Book

Cruise line Margaritaville at Sea is making back to school a bit easier by offering Caribbean getaways starting at just $49 per person for teachers

The “Back to School, Back to Sea” sale, which must be booked by Aug. 28, is valid on 2-night cruises through Nov. 15, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. The $49 sale is available for interior staterooms for Sunday through Wednesday departures.

The sale is not available on Sep. 2.

“With school back in session, Margaritaville at Sea is sending a special thanks to teachers, support staff and employees by offering an incredible rate to enjoy a quick getaway to the Caribbean,” the company wrote in a statement shared with T+L. “Margaritaville at Sea brings the Margaritaville brand’s iconic hospitality to the open ocean for a one-of-a-kind, floating offshore vacation experience.”

In addition to teachers and other education workers, the offer is available for U.S. military service members (both active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and government healthcare workers. To take advantage, travelers must be a verified member through the GovX ID or the ShopVCS platforms.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line first launched in May 2022 with a 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship, which features nautical-themed passenger cabins as well as multiple restaurants and bars like the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar. Earlier this year, the cruise line introduced an “Ultimate Paradise Pass,” which starts at $899 and allows travelers to cruise as many times as they want on non-consecutive two-night voyages throughout the end of the year.

The company also offers travelers the chance to book but pay later thanks to a partnership with a payment service. Travelers can book their cruise as well as add things like a cabin upgrade or shore excursions through the system.

Margaritaville at Sea sails 3-day, 2-night cruises from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama.