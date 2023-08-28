Margaritaville at Sea's Labor Day Flash Sale Has Cruises Starting at Just $99 — When to Book

Vacation seekers ready to waste away again in Margaritaville can soak up the sun and fun for less with this Margaritaville at Sea Labor Day flash sale.

The sale, which is valid on 3-day, 2-night voyages from Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama, must be booked by Sept. 5, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale starts at just $99 per person and is available for sailings through April 29, 2024.

“With the summer season winding down, Margaritaville at Sea is bringing the sunshine back with their most popular flash sale of the year,” the cruise company wrote in a statement shared with T+L. “Margaritaville at Sea brings the Margaritaville brand’s iconic hospitality to the open ocean for a one-of-a-kind, floating offshore vacation experience.”

Cruise fares start as low as $99 per traveler for a single interior cabin for a weekday departure and based on double occupancy. But as a bonus, the offer includes a free cruise fare for a second guest.

The offer is not applicable for suites and does not include taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, or fuel supplements. The sale also excludes some blackout dates like Dec. 31.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line first launched in May 2022 with the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship. Earlier this year, the cruise line also introduced an “Ultimate Paradise Pass,” which starts at $899 and allows travelers to cruise as many times as they want on non-consecutive two-night voyages throughout the end of the year.

The company also offers an easier way to pay for a vacation by giving travelers the chance to book their trips but pay later. The option allows travelers to book a cruise as well as add extras like a cabin upgrade or shore excursions through the system and pay for their trip in installments.