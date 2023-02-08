It Just Got Easier to Book a Margaritaville at Sea Cruise — Here’s How

The cruise line is now allowing travelers to book now and pay later.

Alison Fox
February 8, 2023
Margaritaville at Sea Paradise
Cruisers planning a Margaritaville at Sea vacation can now book their trip, but choose to pay later. 

The new option comes as the cruise line has partnered with payment service Uplift to offer the ability to pay for their trip in installments, according to the payment company. And for a limited time, the company will offer the option interest-free.

There are also no late fees or prepayment penalties.

"Our loyal travelers enjoy the carefree vacation lifestyle and expect flexibility in the booking experience," Kevin Sheehan, Jr., the president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement. "This is why Uplift's monthly payment options are the perfect way to provide ease and peace of mind for our guests. And, to celebrate the launch of this partnership, we'll offer limited-time, interest-free payment options, making now a wonderful time to book an affordable trip to The Bahamas."

To choose the option, travelers can select the payment plan when booking their vacation. They’ll then need to apply for the service by inputting personal information, including their Social Security Number for U.S. residents. To pay the trip off, travelers can then either make a payment online or enable the AutoPay option.

In addition to paying for the cruise itself, travelers can add things like a cabin upgrade or pre-book onboard amenities and shore excursions through the system.

Travelers can then sail and pay their cruise off after their trip.

Rob Borden, the SVP of commercial and cruise at Uplift, said in the statement this option will allow travelers to “easily begin sailing the tropical waters and enjoying their experience at sea."

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line launched its first 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship in May 2022 after initially being forced to postpone its inaugural sailing. The ship features nautical-themed passenger cabins as well as multiple restaurants and bars like the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar.

