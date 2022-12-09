Margaritaville at Sea Launches BOGO Sale Just In Time for the Holiday Season

The sale is valid from now until Dec. 31.

Published on December 9, 2022
Margaritaville at Sea has a cool offer for some warm destinations with a BOGO cruise deal this month.

The cruise line is offering travelers the chance to bring two people on a trip to the Bahamas for the price of one for sailings booked by Dec. 21, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which offers as much as a $500 savings, is valid on sailings from now through Dec. 31, 2023.

“Start your new year on our floating island vacation and enjoy exclusive experiences you won’t catch anywhere else,” the cruise line wrote on its website as part of the promotion. “With our Buy One, Get One Free cruise fares, prepare to set sail on a 3-day cruise to the Bahamas filled with comfort and joy.”

In addition to the sale itself, all qualified U.S. military service members — both active duty and veterans — police, fire, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators will also receive a $50 onboard credit to spend during their vacation, according to the company.

The sale is valid per cabin and applies to 2-night cruises only. The BOGO sale is available for inside staterooms, outside staterooms, and suites.

The free guest must still pay taxes, fees, and port expenses, along with gratuities and other onboard expenses.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line first launched in May after initially being forced to postpone its inaugural sailing. The company sails a 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship featuring nautical-themed passenger cabins as well as multiple restaurants and bars like the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar.

The company also offers all-inclusive cruise and stay packages for four nights starting at just $399 per person for the holiday season. The package includes a sailing and hotel stay along with free unlimited drinks, transfers, and more.

