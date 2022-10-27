Cruises Margaritaville at Sea’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Cruises for Less Than $100 — but for 48 Hours Only You'll have to book quickly — the sale ends Oct. 28 By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Updated on October 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea Margaritaville at Sea is calling all penny-pinching Parrotheads with a Black Friday preview sale that has short weekday cruises starting at less than $100 per person. The 48-hour sale, which must be booked by Oct. 28, is available for nearly every sailing throughout 2023, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. As part of the sale, weekday sailings can be booked for just $49.50 per person, per night, while weekend sailings can be booked for just $74.50 per person, per night. Courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea “This exclusive preview sale is a small way to thank our loyal returning guests and a great incentive for first-time sailors to grab a great deal and experience this fun tropical getaway,” Kevin Sheehan, Jr., the president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Plus, a sail on Margaritaville at Sea provides the ultimate gift for the holidays – memories that will last a lifetime.” In addition to the sale price, travelers will receive a $50 stateroom credit, which can be used for shore excursions, specialty dining, spa services, and more. Travelers can also pay just $25 per person to upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom. Courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea The cruise line is also offering all-inclusive cruise and stay Bahamas vacations starting at just $349 per person, for either four or six nights. These packages include a stay at the Wyndham Fortuna Beach in Grand Bahama as well as a cruise, plus perks like free unlimited drinks, a $50 onboard credit, and a free express pass for priority boarding. Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line launched its first 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship in May after being forced to postpone its inaugural sailing. The ship features nautical-themed passenger cabins as well as multiple restaurants and bars like the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit