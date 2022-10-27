Margaritaville at Sea’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Cruises for Less Than $100 — but for 48 Hours Only

You'll have to book quickly — the sale ends Oct. 28

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on October 27, 2022
Exterior of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise at sea
Photo:

Courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea is calling all penny-pinching Parrotheads with a Black Friday preview sale that has short weekday cruises starting at less than $100 per person.

The 48-hour sale, which must be booked by Oct. 28, is available for nearly every sailing throughout 2023, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. As part of the sale, weekday sailings can be booked for just $49.50 per person, per night, while weekend sailings can be booked for just $74.50 per person, per night.

5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar on board the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea

“This exclusive preview sale is a small way to thank our loyal returning guests and a great incentive for first-time sailors to grab a great deal and experience this fun tropical getaway,” Kevin Sheehan, Jr., the president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Plus, a sail on Margaritaville at Sea provides the ultimate gift for the holidays – memories that will last a lifetime.”  

In addition to the sale price, travelers will receive a $50 stateroom credit, which can be used for shore excursions, specialty dining, spa services, and more. Travelers can also pay just $25 per person to upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom.

A guest room on board the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea

The cruise line is also offering all-inclusive cruise and stay Bahamas vacations starting at just $349 per person, for either four or six nights. These packages include a stay at the Wyndham Fortuna Beach in Grand Bahama as well as a cruise, plus perks like free unlimited drinks, a $50 onboard credit, and a free express pass for priority boarding.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line launched its first 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship in May after being forced to postpone its inaugural sailing. The ship features nautical-themed passenger cabins as well as multiple restaurants and bars like the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville cruise ship renderings
Margaritaville at Sea Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Ease Pre-boarding COVID Testing Requirement
Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville cruise ship renderings
The First Margaritaville Cruise Just Got Postponed
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's 'Evrima' in Alcúdia Bay, Mallorca, Spain.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's First Ship Just Set Sail — and We Were the First on Board
Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville cruise ship renderings
The First Margaritaville Cruise Sets Sail in April — and We Got a Sneak Peek of the Ship
Aerial of the Viking Polaris docked in Amsterdam
These New Viking Expedition Ships Will Sail Longitudinal World Cruises and to the Great Lakes — Submarine Excursions Included
The Margaritaville Paradise sailing
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Announces Launch of 'Margaritaville at Sea' Bahamas Cruise
Two photos of the Uniworld Sphinx cruise ship, including a suite, and the exterior
This New Luxury Nile River Cruise Is a Gateway to Egypt's Ancient Wonders
Best Luggage Deals
The 26 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Amazon’s New Prime Day Sale Event
Amazon hiking camping sale
Amazon Has Rolled Out Huge Hiking and Camping Gear Discounts Ahead of the New Prime Day — 72 Can’t-miss Deals
Aqua Mare small cruise ship, luxury interiors
This Brand-new Superyacht Will Sail the Galápagos — and Bring You to Snorkel With Penguins
Woman in a sun hat walking through the airport pulling a suitcase
12 Amazing Summer Travel Deals — Including Last-minute Memorial Day Sales
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Here — Everything You Need to Know, Plus 42 Deals to Shop Now
Best Gift Cards for Travel Lovers
The 55 Best Gift Cards for Travel Lovers in 2022
Bahamas tropical beach scenery at Nassau, caribbean.
All The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals — From Beach Resorts to Safaris
The Ladona windjammer ship at full sail
The Best Way to Enjoy Coastal Maine Is Aboard This Luxury Schooner
Two photos from Nantucket, one showing a Bronco car with a surfboard on top, and one showing a woman walking by beach dunes
Nantucket Still Has Small-town Charm — but These Sophisticated New Hotels Make It a Global Destination