Margaritaville at Sea is calling all penny-pinching Parrotheads with a Black Friday preview sale that has short weekday cruises starting at less than $100 per person.

The 48-hour sale, which must be booked by Oct. 28, is available for nearly every sailing throughout 2023, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. As part of the sale, weekday sailings can be booked for just $49.50 per person, per night, while weekend sailings can be booked for just $74.50 per person, per night.

Courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea

“This exclusive preview sale is a small way to thank our loyal returning guests and a great incentive for first-time sailors to grab a great deal and experience this fun tropical getaway,” Kevin Sheehan, Jr., the president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Plus, a sail on Margaritaville at Sea provides the ultimate gift for the holidays – memories that will last a lifetime.”

In addition to the sale price, travelers will receive a $50 stateroom credit, which can be used for shore excursions, specialty dining, spa services, and more. Travelers can also pay just $25 per person to upgrade to an ocean-view stateroom.

Courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea

The cruise line is also offering all-inclusive cruise and stay Bahamas vacations starting at just $349 per person, for either four or six nights. These packages include a stay at the Wyndham Fortuna Beach in Grand Bahama as well as a cruise, plus perks like free unlimited drinks, a $50 onboard credit, and a free express pass for priority boarding.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line launched its first 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship in May after being forced to postpone its inaugural sailing. The ship features nautical-themed passenger cabins as well as multiple restaurants and bars like the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar.