This Little-known Airport in Mexico Just Had a Major Surge in Growth — Here's How to Get There From the U.S.

It’s been a record-setting year for a regional airport in a coastal region of Mexico that may not be on most travelers’ radar.



The Manuel Crescencio Rejón International Airport in Mérida, Mexico has experienced 103 percent growth in passengers, along with multiple record-setting months, according to the airport and local media reports.

The airport is situated in the Yucatan region, on the opposite end of Cancun and is known for its beach towns of Sisal, Progreso, and Telchac Puerto.



Yucatán Magazine notes that discount domestic trips as well as increased flight loads as contributors for the surge in popularity. The airport is a 41-minute drive from the nearest beach town of Progreso, Mexico, and has become a popular tourist spot.

Merida is known for its unique culinary scene, rainforest hikes, and is also home to several Mayan archaeological sites. It's hotels also range in not only price range but style.



Travelers from the United States have multiple options to visit the area, including service on both American Airlines and United Airlines.



American operates nonstop service to the region from Miami on a 2-hour and 12-minute flight, on a Airbus 319. American also operates a seasonal flight from Dallas-Ft Worth Airport, which takes 2 hours and 26 minutes, also on an Airbus 319.



United offers nonstop service from Houston on a 2-hour and 5-minute flight aboard a Boeing 737-800.



The United States Department of State encourages travelers to “exercise normal precautions” when traveling in the region, and does not list any travel advisories for the community.



“There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Yucatan state, which include tourist areas in: Chichen Itza, Merida, Uxmal, and Valladolid,” the Department of State’s website says.

