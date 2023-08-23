This Little-known Airport in Mexico Just Had a Major Surge in Growth — Here's How to Get There From the U.S.

The Manuel Crescencio Rejón International Airport in Mérida, Mexico has experienced 103 percent growth in passengers.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023
An airplane taking off during sunrise/sunset
Photo:

Greg Bajor/Getty Images

It’s been a record-setting year for a regional airport in a coastal region of Mexico that may not be on most travelers’ radar. 

The Manuel Crescencio Rejón International Airport in Mérida, Mexico has experienced 103 percent growth in passengers, along with multiple record-setting months, according to the airport and local media reports.

The airport is situated in the Yucatan region, on the opposite end of Cancun and is known for its beach towns of Sisal, Progreso, and Telchac Puerto. 

Yucatán Magazine notes that discount domestic trips as well as increased flight loads as contributors for the surge in popularity. The airport is a 41-minute drive from the nearest beach town of Progreso, Mexico, and has become a popular tourist spot.

Merida is known for its unique culinary scene, rainforest hikes, and is also home to several Mayan archaeological sites. It's hotels also range in not only price range but style.

Travelers from the United States have multiple options to visit the area, including service on both American Airlines and United Airlines. 

American operates nonstop service to the region from Miami on a 2-hour and 12-minute flight, on a Airbus 319. American also operates a seasonal flight from Dallas-Ft Worth Airport, which takes 2 hours and 26 minutes, also on an Airbus 319.

United offers nonstop service from Houston on a 2-hour and 5-minute flight aboard a Boeing 737-800.

The United States Department of State encourages travelers to “exercise normal precautions” when traveling in the region, and does not list any travel advisories for the community. 

“There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Yucatan state, which include tourist areas in: Chichen Itza, Merida, Uxmal, and Valladolid,” the Department of State’s website says.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Qatar Airways Airbus A380 aircraft
Qatar Airways Just Added More Flights to the Middle East From This Major U.S. Hub
Traffic jam at road.Background blurred
The Best Times to Hit the Road for Labor Day Weekend, According to AAA
Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone National Park
Why Certain Areas of Yellowstone National Park Will Be Closed Off Soon
A view of the historic centre of Porto behind the 19th century Dom Luis I bridge, which crosses over the Douro river.
Portugal Just Launched an Unlimited Monthly Rail Pass for Under €50
Koningsdam ship by Holland America Line in Alesund, Norway
This Cruise Will Cross the Arctic Circle in an Epic 28-day, 15-port Voyage — When to Book
JetBlue airplanes at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
This JetBlue Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Entrance sign to Joshua Tree National Park
Joshua Tree Partially Reopens Following Tropical Storm Hilary — What to Know
Interior of the Amtrak Cascades Bus
Amtrak Announces Its First-ever Electric Bus Option — and It'll Operate Along This Popular Route
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
This Low-cost Airline's Entire Network Is 30% Off Right Now in Major Fall Flight Sale — and We Have the Promo Code
Exterior and ocean views of Maroma, a Belmond Resort in Riviera Maya
This Luxury Resort on Mexico's Riviera Maya Just Reopened — With Over-the-top New Restaurants and Suites With Direct Beach Access
Passengers check-in for Southwest Airlines flights at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.
Southwest Just Started Limiting Its Early-bird Check-in — Here’s Why
Palms are hit by strong wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Desert, California.
Airlines Issue Waivers, Cancel Flights As Tropical Storm Hilary Drenches West Coast
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Frontier Will Give You One Mile for Every Dollar You Owe in Student Debt With New Contest — Yes, Really
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
This Southwest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $49 — When to Book
Children play on the beach and in the ocean near Pohaku Park in Kahana, HI
Hawaii Gov. Says Travelers Can Visit Unaffected Parts of Maui, Rest of State, Amid Wildfire Recovery
Exterior of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise at sea
Margaritaville at Sea Is Thanking Teachers With This $49 Cruise Sale — When to Book