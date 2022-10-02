As an Avid Bodysuit Wearer, I'm Picking Up This Cute $23 Turtleneck Version for All My Fall Trips

It has nearly 25,000 perfect Amazon ratings, with shoppers highlighting how comfy, versatile, and buttery-soft it is.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit tout
Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit tout. Photo:

Amazon

If you ask this travel writer, a bodysuit is the ultimate travel wardrobe game-changer. Not only is it super on-trend and comfortable, but it makes you look instantly put-together by seamlessly tucking under the waistband of a skirt or pair of trousers without any bulk fabric or awkward hemlines. Most importantly, a bodysuit is incredibly versatile; you can wear it with your favorite jeans, trousers, skirts, or jumpsuits. Plus, a bodysuit also looks great under knit cardigans, denim jackets, blazers, flannels, or whatever your outerwear of choice is. 

If you’re wanting to hop on the trend without splurging too much (read: low risk yet big rewards), look no further than the Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit, an Amazon-favorite that shoppers call “extremely flattering.” The wardrobe staple has racked up nearly 25,000 impressive five-star ratings — and it’s currently sitting in my cart waiting for my next clothing haul. The fall-friendly, long-sleeve bodysuit features a mock turtleneck, making it ideal for exploring, taking in the sights, heading to dinner, or meeting up for a drink when the temperature gets a little chilly. 

Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $38) 

Apart from its thousands of glowing ratings from Amazon shoppers, it’s also worth noting that the Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit is currently up to 40 percent off. This discount varies depending on the color you choose (there are 28 to pick from), but the bottom line is that you can get one for as little as $23 right now. Sizes range from XS to 2XL. 

To achieve its comfortable, reviewer-loved softness, the Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit uses a combination of stretchy modal and spandex, which hugs your curves in the best way and also makes it easy to put on and take off. Like similar bodysuits, this one has two snaps at the bottom that stay securely in place when you’re on the move and make it easy when you need to take a restroom break. The backside of the bodysuit offers a slightly cheeky fit, but shoppers assure that it doesn’t ride up or cause discomfort. 

Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $38)

And, despite its long-sleeve construction, reviewers reported that the Mangopop Bodysuit still manages to be lightweight and breathable, so you won’t get too toasty when you’re wearing it — especially if you’ve layered it under a bulkier sweater or coat. However, it will stand up to cold weather, as one shopper shared that they wore it as an extra layer beneath their snow jacket. 

“It’s so comfortable and such a good price,” raved a customer, who admitted that they’re not much of a turtleneck-sweater wearer. “[It] doesn’t even feel like a ‘bodysuit,’ which is ever more enjoyable. [It] looks great [in] any color you have and the material is like butter.” Chiming in, another buyer wrote that the “material is super high-quality, so freaking soft, and feels luxurious against my skin.” They also noted that it’s “not see through, which Is a must for me.” They even went on to dub it the “best turtleneck I’ve ever bought.” 

Matching their excitement, one shopper commented, “I absolutely love this bodysuit and it is my favorite by far! It’s so flattering, yet so comfortable and versatile. I wear this all the time.” Another said that they bought the Mangopop Bodysuit “to wear under my suit jacket for work. It looked very professional.” 

Start the fall travel season on a stylish footnote with the Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit. Grab the mock- neck bodysuit for just $23 at Amazon while it’s on sale.

Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $38)  

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Dresses for Fall Travel Tout
14 Beautiful, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall Travel — and Under $50
Spicy Sandia Cardigan
Amazon Shoppers Have Found the Perfect Versatile Cardigan for Fall Travel
Lanzom Womenâs Retro Wide Brim Floppy Panama Hat Wool Fedora
Shoppers Have Finally Found the ‘Perfect Hat for Traveling’ — and It’s Only $18 Right Now
Prettygarden Long Sleeve Zipper Sweatshirt
This Quarter-zip Sweatshirt Is Exactly What Your Fall Travel Wardrobe Is Missing
Youtalia Womens 3/4 Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Tout
You Can Wear This 'Soft and Comfortable' Chiffon Blouse All Day, According to Travelers
Astylish Womens Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
This Chunky Knit Sweater From Amazon Is Going to Be Your New Fall Staple — and It's Less Than $40 Right Now
Dokotoo Ruffle Sleeve Blouse
People Call This Ruffle Top the ‘Best Amazon Blouse’ They’ve Purchased — and It's on Sale for $26
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable That Shoppers Say They ‘Could Sleep in It’
Skirt for Women Midi Length High Waist
Travelers Say This Comfortable and Flattering Midi Skirt Is Perfect for Any Occasion — and It’s Only $26
BALEAF Women's Lightweight Hiking Jogger Pants Camping Summer with Zipper Pockets High Waist Quick Dry Tout
These ‘Superb Travel Pants’ That Double for Hiking Are Just $36 Ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress
Shoppers’ New Favorite Fall Travel Dress Is Just $37 at Amazon Right Now
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker
These Comfy Shoes Kept My Feet Pain-free for 14 Hours of Walking — and They’re Just $35 Right Now
palazzo pants tout
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Most Flattering Travel Pants — and We Found a $39 Dupe at Amazon
SHEWIN Womens Long Sleeve Plaid Shacket Tout
This Shacket Is Perfect for Cool Nights and Chilly Flights — and It's on Sale Now
MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Tout
This Best-selling V-neck Top Has More Than 24,000 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Just $21 Right Now
Willit Men's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie Shirt
This Lightweight UPF 50+ Hoodie Keeps Shoppers Sunburn-free When Outdoors — and It’s Only $20