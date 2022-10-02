If you ask this travel writer, a bodysuit is the ultimate travel wardrobe game-changer. Not only is it super on-trend and comfortable, but it makes you look instantly put-together by seamlessly tucking under the waistband of a skirt or pair of trousers without any bulk fabric or awkward hemlines. Most importantly, a bodysuit is incredibly versatile; you can wear it with your favorite jeans, trousers, skirts, or jumpsuits. Plus, a bodysuit also looks great under knit cardigans, denim jackets, blazers, flannels, or whatever your outerwear of choice is.

If you’re wanting to hop on the trend without splurging too much (read: low risk yet big rewards), look no further than the Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit, an Amazon-favorite that shoppers call “extremely flattering.” The wardrobe staple has racked up nearly 25,000 impressive five-star ratings — and it’s currently sitting in my cart waiting for my next clothing haul. The fall-friendly, long-sleeve bodysuit features a mock turtleneck, making it ideal for exploring, taking in the sights, heading to dinner, or meeting up for a drink when the temperature gets a little chilly.

Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $38)

Apart from its thousands of glowing ratings from Amazon shoppers, it’s also worth noting that the Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit is currently up to 40 percent off. This discount varies depending on the color you choose (there are 28 to pick from), but the bottom line is that you can get one for as little as $23 right now. Sizes range from XS to 2XL.

To achieve its comfortable, reviewer-loved softness, the Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit uses a combination of stretchy modal and spandex, which hugs your curves in the best way and also makes it easy to put on and take off. Like similar bodysuits, this one has two snaps at the bottom that stay securely in place when you’re on the move and make it easy when you need to take a restroom break. The backside of the bodysuit offers a slightly cheeky fit, but shoppers assure that it doesn’t ride up or cause discomfort.

Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $38)

And, despite its long-sleeve construction, reviewers reported that the Mangopop Bodysuit still manages to be lightweight and breathable, so you won’t get too toasty when you’re wearing it — especially if you’ve layered it under a bulkier sweater or coat. However, it will stand up to cold weather, as one shopper shared that they wore it as an extra layer beneath their snow jacket.

“It’s so comfortable and such a good price,” raved a customer, who admitted that they’re not much of a turtleneck-sweater wearer. “[It] doesn’t even feel like a ‘bodysuit,’ which is ever more enjoyable. [It] looks great [in] any color you have and the material is like butter.” Chiming in, another buyer wrote that the “material is super high-quality, so freaking soft, and feels luxurious against my skin.” They also noted that it’s “not see through, which Is a must for me.” They even went on to dub it the “best turtleneck I’ve ever bought.”

Matching their excitement, one shopper commented, “I absolutely love this bodysuit and it is my favorite by far! It’s so flattering, yet so comfortable and versatile. I wear this all the time.” Another said that they bought the Mangopop Bodysuit “to wear under my suit jacket for work. It looked very professional.”

Start the fall travel season on a stylish footnote with the Mangopop Long Sleeve Bodysuit. Grab the mock- neck bodysuit for just $23 at Amazon while it’s on sale.

Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $38)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

