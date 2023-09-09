This All-suite, Luxury Hotel Just Opened in an Underrated Region in Greece — and We Got a First Look

Costa Navarino, a sun-drenched slice of Greece's Peloponnese Peninsula, may not be a household travel name like Mykonos or Santorini. But this scenic region, steeped in ancient history, has become one of the premier luxury destinations in Greece and Europe with premium hotels, world-class golf courses, and stunning gold-sand beaches. So, it’s no surprise that Mandarin Oriental chose Costa Navarino for their first Greek outpost, which opened Aug. 15.

“Our vision is to invite our guests to discover one of the Mediterranean’s most idyllic beachfront destinations on the Peloponnese with exceptional wellness, dining, sports, and leisure experiences, as well as authentic immersive cultural and historical experiences,” Raul Levis, the property’s general manager, told Travel + Leisure.

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino

Courtesy of ï»¿Mandarin Oriental

Boasting 99 suites and stand-alone villas with sea views, the resort is a beautiful example of biophilic architecture, by the Athens-based firm Tombazis & Associates Architects. Wood accents and natural stone are paired with chic contemporary decor, high-end finishes, and references to the area’s historical sites and local crafts (the rugs, for example, are inspired by traditional Greek dress-weaving practices). Each villa has a private plunge pool and a spacious outdoor deck.

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino

“If you stay at our villas, they are completely incorporated into the environment with landscaped rooftops. As a guest, you will feel as if you are on a green hill overlooking Navarino Bay,” Levis explained, noting that the villas are designed with enough space between them to ensure the guests have complete privacy.

Chef Bertrand Valegeas, who has previously worked with Four Seasons, One&Only, St. Regis, and Waldorf Astoria hotels, leads the resort’s culinary programming. Among the five restaurants and bars, Oliviera stands out for its beautiful location, with sweeping bay views and a diverse à la carte menu of international flavors. And Levantine cuisine (the Levant region encompasses roughly Lebanon, Syria, Israel, Cyprus, and Jordan) prepared with fresh local produce is the star of Tahir Restaurant.

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino

GEORGE APOSTOLIDIS/Courtesy of ï»¿Mandarin Oriental

On-site wellness offerings include a spectacular indoor/outdoor 82-foot swimming pool with panoramic bay views, a Hammam, an herbal sauna, and a diverse array of spa treatments.

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino

Nightly rates at Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, start from €990 (or about $1,100), but if you book your stay by Oct. 31, 2023, you can take advantage of the resort’s opening offer that includes complimentary daily breakfast for two, resort credit, and more.