Travelers Say This $17 Laptop Backpack Can Also Hold a ‘Week’s Worth of Clothes’ — and It’s on Sale

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: Traveling with a backpack as your personal item is the best hack for optimizing space and ease of movement. However, if you’re commuting with a laptop it’s important to select a bag that will keep your electronics safe from not only theft, but poor weather conditions as well. That’s where the Mancro Laptop Backpack comes in.

Currently on sale starting at just $17 during Amazon Prime Day, this backpack is one of the most durable and reliable options you could travel with. And thanks to a Prime Day double discount of 43 percent off using the special on-site coupon, you won’t have to give an arm and a leg to achieve security while traveling.

Amazon

Traveling with expensive electronics adds a level of importance to the security of your bags, and this Mancro laptop backpack is equipped with all the necessary precautions to keep your valuables safe — plus a few extra perks. This 20-inch by 12.2-inch by 5.7-inch bag is equipped to hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop and is fitted with a spacious main compartment for your electronics, as well as any other essentials. A slanted pocket on the front of the bag is a great place to store your phone and wallet for easy access while you’re on the go, and two roomy side pockets are well-suited for a water bottle and compact umbrella.

The ultimate benefit of this durable bag, however, is the anti-theft lock that is affixed to the laptop section of the backpack which will give you the peace of mind that your items are safely stored away — only you know the code. A durable nylon fabric and two padded shoulder straps make for comfortable wear of this long-lasting backpack, and it even comes with a handy USB charging port that easily attaches to your portable charger and USB cord.

Amazon

If you’re looking for a bag that has been vetted by thousands of users, take solace in the fact that this backpack has earned more than 15,500 five-star ratings from happy customers. One shopper who has been using it for four years noted that they “still love this backpack,” explaining that it is their “go-to for any trip” as their carry-on, and it “easily fits under airline seats but fits a surprising amount of gear.” They also noted that in “four years of a lot of travel and moving around, this backpack has held up perfectly,” with “no rips or tears.”

And if that’s not enough, another customer dubbed it the “best backpack” they have “ever purchased,” explaining that they initially picked up the bag for a semester abroad and “used it for the entire semester, literally walking miles in the rain and snow.” They then noted that even with the tough usage, the bag still “looks exactly like when I first bought it,” adding that it “never leaked.” They also explained that the durable backpack traveled with them “all through Europe” and was able to hold “a week’s worth of clothes,” which led them to share that they plan to “continue to use it for a long time to come.”

Amazon

Carrying around a tote bag with your electronics is a recipe for disaster while traveling, and Prime Day 2023 is the perfect excuse to scoop up the Mancro Laptop Backpack while it’s on sale for 43 percent off during the major shopping event. Not only is it made with waterproof material to protect your laptop from the elements, but the safety lock is a great way to ward off theft so you can return home with everything you came with. And if you’re still keeping your eyes peeled for more great backpack options, keep reading to find five extra must-have bags on sale at Amazon until midnight tonight when Prime Day comes to an end.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $17.

