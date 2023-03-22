This California Ski Resort Will Stay Open Until 'at Least' July — What to Know

California’s ski resorts have been hit with a historic amount of snow — and has led to a historic amount of extra time on the slopes this year.

Mammoth Mountain, which is known for its early openings and late spring closures, will remain open through “at least” July, a spokesperson for the mountain resort told Travel + Leisure. The mountain has not yet set a firm closing date and expects to see some of the best spring skiing and riding ever.

So far, the mountain has received a total of 646 inches of snowfall this season, but with even more predicted to fall, the resort expects to break its seasonal record of 668 inches.

“It’s been a historic season here at Mammoth and it looks like we’re just one storm away from breaking the all-time record… We are stoked to announce that we will be open daily for skiing and riding until AT LEAST the end of July,” the mountain wrote in an Instagram post, adding the resort “will plan to stay open as long as conditions allow. Sitting on one of the deepest base depths ever recorded at Main Lodge, it’s going to be some of the best spring skiing and riding we’ve ever seen.”

To make the most of the spring season, skiers and riders who purchase an Ikon Pass for the 2023/2024 season (the pass includes Mammoth Mountain) can start using it almost immediately with access to the California resort starting April 10.

Several other California mountain resorts have also announced extended openings, including Northstar California, Heavenly Mountain Resort, and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which are each owned by Vail Resorts and available on the Epic Pass.

Heavenly will extend its closure by three weeks, now planning to remain open until May 7, Northstar will add two weekends to its schedule with its final open weekend expected to be April 28 to April 30, and Kirkwood will also add two weekends with its final open weekend expected to be May 12 to May 14.

“We are incredibly excited to offer even more days of skiing and riding for our guests,” Tom Fortune, the VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region, said in a statement. “With all the snow we have received this year, and bluebird days around the corner, we are primed for awesome spring skiing – we look forward to sharing it all with our guests, teams, and communities as we close out a truly wild, but rewarding, season."