This California Ski Mountain Will Remain Open Until August Following Historic Snowfall

Summer skiing is in full effect.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023
Skiers down the mountain at Mammoth Mountain
Photo:

Courtesy of Mammoth Mountain

California’s Mammoth Mountain will stay open until August for only the third time in the ski resort’s 69 year history.

Despite a nationwide heatwave, the mountain, which is typically known for its early openings and late spring closures, will remain open to skiers and snowboarders until Aug. 6, according to the ski resort. This “rare treat” has happened only twice before: in 1995 and in 2017.

“Following our historic and record-breaking season, we are stoked to announce that we’re staying OPEN for skiing and riding daily through Sunday, August 6,” Mammoth wrote in an Instagram post. “Conditions are changing daily. Operations and terrain will be limited, we will continue to update you on what will be open in the final days of the season.”

Currently, it is still possible to shred from top-to-bottom out of the main lodge, but there is no beginner terrain available. 

The extended opening comes as Mammoth Mountain received more than 700 inches of snow this season.

And to make the end of the season even more appealing, skiers and riders who purchase an Ikon Pass for the 2023/2024 season, which includes Mammoth Mountain, can start using it immediately at the California ski resort.

While skiers and riders can squeeze a few more weeks out of the season, Mammoth is also preparing for mountain biking by clearing snow and debris on the lower and mid-mountain bike park trails. There are currently eight trails open on the lower mountain with uphill access available through a bike park shuttle.

“Warm temperatures have been a huge help in melting what remains of our historic snowpack and should assist with more trails opening in the coming weeks,” the mountain posted.

The resort also offers scenic gondola rides up to the summit at 11,053 feet so travelers can experience the epic views no matter the season.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Allegiant Boeing 737 flying over Mount Adams and Mount Rainier
These U.S. Airlines Are Reducing Weekday Flights — Here's Why
A Uber logo is displayed on a Uber car
Uber and Lyft Prices Are Set to Increase at This Florida Airport — Here's Why
Passengers wait at the Newark Liberty International Airport next to United Airlines departures board
United to Cut Back on Newark Flights Next Month — Here’s Why
Warning sign and Buffalo in Yellowstone National Park
NPS Issues Wildlife Warning After Visitors Are Injured by Bison at 2 U.S. Parks
Dreamworks Universal Orlando
A Brand-new Land Dedicated to These Beloved Characters Is Coming to Universal Orlando Next Year
Aerial view of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in Oklahoma
This $2 Billion Theme Park Is Expected to Be the Disney World of Oklahoma — What We Know so Far
Packages left at doorstep
How to Put Your Mail and Deliveries on Hold Before a Long Trip
This 'Sturdy and Light' Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard That's 'So Easy to Pack' Is Nearly 40% Off at Amazon Tout
This 'Easy to Pack' Inflatable Paddle Board Takes 'Minutes' to Set Up — and It's Nearly 40% Off Right Now
A Norse Atlantic Airways airplane flying through clouds
Score Flights to Europe for As Low As $99 — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
A Freccia Rossa (Red Arrow) high-speed train of Trenitalia train operator at the central railway station in Milan
This New High-speed Train Will Get You From Rome to Pompeii in Less Than 2 Hours
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado,
This Spirit Airlines Sale Has Flights to Major U.S Cities for As Low As $55 — and It Ends Tomorrow
The skyline of Fort Meyers Beach in Fort Meyers, along the gulf coast of Florida
Breeze Airlines Is Celebrating New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
You Can Be 'The Lucky One' and Score Concert Tickets and a Flight to One of Taylor Swift's Remaining U.S. Shows — Here's How
A Frontier Airlines A320 airplane in flight
Frontier's Latest Sale Has $29 Flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, More — but You'll Have to Act Fast
View of Gardens by the Bay in Singapore
This Country Just Took Top Spot for the Most Powerful Passport in the World
An Air New Zealand flight arrives at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia
This Air New Zealand Sale Has Big Savings on Flights From the U.S. to Australia — How to Book