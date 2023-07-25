This California Ski Mountain Will Remain Open Until August Following Historic Snowfall

California’s Mammoth Mountain will stay open until August for only the third time in the ski resort’s 69 year history.

Despite a nationwide heatwave, the mountain, which is typically known for its early openings and late spring closures, will remain open to skiers and snowboarders until Aug. 6, according to the ski resort. This “rare treat” has happened only twice before: in 1995 and in 2017.

“Following our historic and record-breaking season, we are stoked to announce that we’re staying OPEN for skiing and riding daily through Sunday, August 6,” Mammoth wrote in an Instagram post. “Conditions are changing daily. Operations and terrain will be limited, we will continue to update you on what will be open in the final days of the season.”

Currently, it is still possible to shred from top-to-bottom out of the main lodge, but there is no beginner terrain available.

The extended opening comes as Mammoth Mountain received more than 700 inches of snow this season.

And to make the end of the season even more appealing, skiers and riders who purchase an Ikon Pass for the 2023/2024 season, which includes Mammoth Mountain, can start using it immediately at the California ski resort.

While skiers and riders can squeeze a few more weeks out of the season, Mammoth is also preparing for mountain biking by clearing snow and debris on the lower and mid-mountain bike park trails. There are currently eight trails open on the lower mountain with uphill access available through a bike park shuttle.

“Warm temperatures have been a huge help in melting what remains of our historic snowpack and should assist with more trails opening in the coming weeks,” the mountain posted.

The resort also offers scenic gondola rides up to the summit at 11,053 feet so travelers can experience the epic views no matter the season.