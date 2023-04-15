Madewell's Epic Travel Bag Sale Is As if Black Friday Came Way Early — Prices Start at Just $49

Having a functional, quality made handbag in tow is all any traveler needs to take on a new city. Okay, maybe there are some other accessories that you could argue are essential, but they all need a place to be stored while you take in the sights, right? If your go-to travel purse isn't up to par with your jet-setting needs, or you've simply decided that your bag collection needs a spring refresh, we've got amazing news: Madewell is hosting a major sale and treating shoppers to double discounts.

Right now, you can score an extra 30 percent off on sale items, ranging from clothing and activewear to footwear and accessories. If you're a handbag lover, you'll definitely want to use this flash sale to score steep discounts on Madewell's already-on-sale bags, which include sleek leather totes, versatile crossbody purses, and more. All you have to do is use the code "ELEVATE" at checkout to unlock these extra savings.

Finding the perfect travel purse has never been easier, but you'll have to act fast. This double discount promo code will only be available to use until Monday, April 17. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop the best travel bag deals from Madewell's extra savings event before they're gone.

The Sydney Crossbody Bag

Madewell

Despite being a staple travel purse style, the Sydney Crossbody Bag stands out among the rest with its unique square body and rounded edges. The vintage-meets-modern leather bag boasts a spacious 8-inch by 9-inch by .75-inch frame that's roomy enough to store your daily essentials (smartphone, wallet, sunglasses, hand sanitizer, portable charger — you name it), and has a lengthy 21.5-inch shoulder strap so you can comfortably wear it across your body. It also has two top carrying handles if that's more your style. Right now, you can get the stylish forgotten landscape (gray-beige) and chamomile (yellow) colors for an extra 30 percent off.

To buy: madewell.com, from $84 with code ELEVATE (originally $168)

The Piazza Crossbody Bag

Madewell

Thanks to this under-the-radar sale, the Piazza Crossbody Bag drops from $158 all the way down to $64 depending on the color you choose. It's the perfect handbag for travelers that like to add a little flare to their wardrobe with their accessories. Its cinched drawbag closure keeps it on-trend while ensuring that your must-haves are safely tucked away inside. A handy interior slip pocket provides the perfect spot for keys, wallets, tickets, and other tiny items that you'll want fast access to on the go. And, you can wear it around your body or remove the straps to hold it from the top instead.

To buy: madewell.com, from $64 with code ELEVATE (originally $158)

The Transport Tote

Madewell

Made with vegan-friendly leather, the Transport Tote is the ultimate travel bag for whatever's on your itinerary. Its roomy 13.8-inch by 14-inch by 6.3-inch frame allows it to be used as an everyday purse, a carryall tote, a laptop bag — anything you need it to be, really. And, it features 8-inch straps that are the perfect length for tossing it over your shoulder when you're about to head into a shop or holding it from the top when you're trying to gather your belongings post-flight. Don't forget to use the promo code so you can save nearly $70 on this top-rated travel tote.

To buy: madewell.com, $101 with code ELEVATE (originally $170)

Large Woven Leather Tote

Madewell

This leather tote is what your vacation wardrobe has been missing, and it will instantly tie together every beachy look that you've got planned for your next getaway. It spices up your average tote with its puffy, woven texture (which feels equal parts tropical, trendy, and timeless thanks to its luxe leather construction). Trust us, you'll be reaching for the 10.5-inch by 19.8-inch tote bag long after your trip — and you'll probably replace your everyday purse with it once you see how spacious it is.

To buy: madewell.com, $131 with code ELEVATE (originally $198)

The Transport Rucksack

Madewell

Backpack lovers, rejoice! The popular Transport Rucksack is just $151 (a.k.a. $77 cheaper) thanks to these double discounts. It's ready for any adventure with its durable and well-pocketed construction, which is made from Italian leather that is so soft and sleek to go with everything in your closet. There's a handy front pocket to store easy-to-grab things like gum, hand sanitizer, and more — plus, three interior pockets so you can organize your wallet, passport, chargers, and other essentials. According to reviewers, the travel backpack (which measures 14.5 inches by 10.5 inches by 7 inches) is bigger than you'd think it'd be, so feel free to stuff it to the brim.

To buy: madewell.com, $151 with code ELEVATE (originally $228)

The Transport Saddlebag

Madewell

For a compact crossbody bag that doesn't compromise packing space, the Transport Saddlebag is your top pick — and you can save more than $50 on it when you use the code "ELEVATE" at checkout. The one-of-a-kind U-shaped travel purse can fit in-flight entertainment essentials like a good book and small tablet or e-Reader inside its 10-inch by 10.5-inch by 2.8-inch body, and features a sleek slip pocket with a magnetic closure so you can easily reach in and grab your earbuds, portable charger, boarding pass, room key, etc. Plus, have you ever seen a bag with a cooler crossbody strap than this monochrome one?

To buy: madewell.com, $105 with code ELEVATE (originally $158)

The Transport Accordion Crossbody

Madewell

If you're someone that prefers to hit the road with just the essentials (and we're talking just the essentials), this micro-crossbody purse needs to be on your radar — and in your cart. Marked down to $65 during Madewell's extra savings event, the Transport Accordion Crossbody is basically a wallet with a snazzy chain link strap, giving you the perfect amount of space to store your ID, cards, cash, keys, and other basics to get around town. It's a must-have for concerts, festivals, and anytime you don't want to be weighed down by a bulky shoulder bag.

To buy: madewell.com, $65 with code ELEVATE (originally $98)

The Sydney Hobo Bag

Madewell

Priced under $50 (yup, you read that right), the Sydney Hobo Bag in chamomile yellow is the perfect embodiment of this spring's biggest trends: pastel hues and sleek shoulder bags. Putting a modern spin on the beloved 90s purse silhouette with its soft, rounded edges and knotted details, this sling bag makes a great travel companion with its 6-inch by 9.3-inch by 2.8-inch body and luxe leather construction. Pack it with your smartphone, wallet, keys, travel documents, and whatever else you need for the day so you can explore in style.

To buy: madewell.com, $49 with code ELEVATE (originally $118)

