Travel Products Luggage + Bags Backpacks, Totes + Small Bags This Jennifer Aniston-approved Travel Tote Style Starts at $50 Thanks to a Special Double Sale Find out how to unlock an extra 40 percent off in savings. By Emily Belfiore Published on July 20, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez Every traveler has a trusty bag that always accompanies them on their trips. But, if you’ve been itching to give your go-to bag a summer-inspired upgrade (without breaking the bank, of course), we’ve found the perfect one to add to your collection: the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition, which is currently at its lowest price of the season. Thanks to a special extra savings deal, you can get the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition for an additional 40 percent off. All you have to do is use the code SUNDAZE at checkout and you’ll see its $98 price tag drop to as little as $50. Note: the discount varies depending on the color you choose; it comes in three summer-ready hues: retro pink, desert dune (beige), and forgotten landscape (green). Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $98 $50 The straw tote bag trend is a classic for summer, and we’ve seen plenty of celebrities embrace it this season — starting with Jennifer Aniston, who donned an elegant straw tote in the movie Murder Mystery 2. And, just like Aniston’s on-screen bag, the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition exudes the same summery charm with its natural straw construction to create the perfect everyday tote that's ready for any adventure. Measuring 13.8 inches by 14 inches by 6.3 inches, the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition has a spacious main compartment that ensures enough room for all of your essentials, whether you're headed to the beach, going out for a day of shopping and sightseeing, or catching a flight or embarking on a weekend trip. An internal zip pocket helps you organize your tiny travel and daily must-haves like your smartphone, wallet, and keys, making them easy to access when you're on the go. What's more, the travel tote bag also has comfy shoulder straps with 10.5-inch drops, a.k.a. the perfect length for draping over your arm — but not too long that you can't use them as top-carrying handles when needed. Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $98 $50 The Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition is in such high demand by shoppers, the brand notes that it's been ordered more than 200 times in the past seven days. And, it's racked up some glowing reviews from customers. One Madewell fan wrote, "This bag is perfect for summer: on the beach or out for dinner. I purchased this bag for a vacation because it is 'packable' — it's easy to fold into luggage. The bag is roomy and has a pocket for smaller items." Chiming in, a second reviewer added, "I really like this beautiful pink straw summer bag. The quality is topnotch; the size is generous without being too large, and the color is vibrant and fun." And, a final shopper commented, "[It's an] absolutely perfect summer bag. It will also double as a diaper bag for three babies because it can hold a good amount." Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $98 $53 All signs are pointing toward the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition, especially if you're in need of a new summer travel bag. Make sure to use the promo code SUNDAZE to score an extra 40 percent off on your purchase. And, if you're still looking to hop on the straw tote bag trend, keep scrolling to shop our other favorite styles that are perfect for travel. Crbeqabe Straw Beach Tote Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $19 YxileeLarge Straw Tote Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $30 Teeya Classic Straw Shoulder Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 Epison Large Straw Tote Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $35 The Drop Women's Alora Crochet Small Tote Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 At the time of publishing, the price started at $50. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals This Versatile Linen Tunic Is a Must-have for All My Travels — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $30 This $28 Travel Steamer Is 'Small Enough to Throw In a Suitcase' and Keeps Your Clothes Wrinkle-free This Anti-aging Moisturizer Is a 5-star Hotel Spa Staple — and It's the Best Souvenir I’ve Gotten From a Trip