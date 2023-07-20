This Jennifer Aniston-approved Travel Tote Style Starts at $50 Thanks to a Special Double Sale

Find out how to unlock an extra 40 percent off in savings.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on July 20, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Madewell tote
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Every traveler has a trusty bag that always accompanies them on their trips. But, if you’ve been itching to give your go-to bag a summer-inspired upgrade (without breaking the bank, of course), we’ve found the perfect one to add to your collection: the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition, which is currently at its lowest price of the season.

Thanks to a special extra savings deal, you can get the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition for an additional 40 percent off. All you have to do is use the code SUNDAZE at checkout and you’ll see its $98 price tag drop to as little as $50. Note: the discount varies depending on the color you choose; it comes in three summer-ready hues: retro pink, desert dune (beige), and forgotten landscape (green). 

Madewell The Transport Tote: Straw Edition

Madewell

The straw tote bag trend is a classic for summer, and we’ve seen plenty of celebrities embrace it this season — starting with Jennifer Aniston, who donned an elegant straw tote in the movie Murder Mystery 2. And, just like Aniston’s on-screen bag, the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition exudes the same summery charm with its natural straw construction to create the perfect everyday tote that's ready for any adventure. 

Measuring 13.8 inches by 14 inches by 6.3 inches, the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition has a spacious main compartment that ensures enough room for all of your essentials, whether you're headed to the beach, going out for a day of shopping and sightseeing, or catching a flight or embarking on a weekend trip. An internal zip pocket helps you organize your tiny travel and daily must-haves like your smartphone, wallet, and keys, making them easy to access when you're on the go. What's more, the travel tote bag also has comfy shoulder straps with 10.5-inch drops, a.k.a. the perfect length for draping over your arm — but not too long that you can't use them as top-carrying handles when needed. 

Madewell The Transport Tote: Straw Edition

Madewell

The Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition is in such high demand by shoppers, the brand notes that it's been ordered more than 200 times in the past seven days. And, it's racked up some glowing reviews from customers. One Madewell fan wrote, "This bag is perfect for summer: on the beach or out for dinner. I purchased this bag for a vacation because it is 'packable' — it's easy to fold into luggage. The bag is roomy and has a pocket for smaller items." 

Chiming in, a second reviewer added, "I really like this beautiful pink straw summer bag. The quality is topnotch; the size is generous without being too large, and the color is vibrant and fun." And, a final shopper commented, "[It's an] absolutely perfect summer bag. It will also double as a diaper bag for three babies because it can hold a good amount." 

Madewell The Transport Tote Straw Edition

Madewell

All signs are pointing toward the Madewell Transport Tote: Straw Edition, especially if you're in need of a new summer travel bag. Make sure to use the promo code SUNDAZE to score an extra 40 percent off on your purchase. And, if you're still looking to hop on the straw tote bag trend, keep scrolling to shop our other favorite styles that are perfect for travel. 

Crbeqabe Straw Beach Tote Bag

Amazon Crbeqabe Straw Beach Tote Bag for Women Large Woven Shoulder Handbag Straw Bag

Amazon

YxileeLarge Straw Tote Bag

YXILEE Large Straw Bags

Amazon

Teeya Classic Straw Shoulder Bag 

Amazon Teeya Women's Classic Straw Summer Beach Shoulder Bag Handbag Tote With PU Leather Straps Handmade Purse

Amazon

Epison Large Straw Tote Bag

Epsion Women Straw Bag

Amazon

The Drop Women's Alora Crochet Small Tote

The Drop Women's Alora Crochet Small Tote

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $50. 

