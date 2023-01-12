There Are Less Than 24 Hours Left to Score Madewell’s 'Best Travel Bag' for Under $100

Travelers can’t get enough of its spacious interior and versatile construction — and we’re not sure when you’ll be able to get it at this price again.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Published on January 12, 2023

Madewell Tote One-Off Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Nothing elevates an outfit quite like an elegant leather handbag. And, if you’re an avid traveler, you’ll need one that’s not only easy on the eyes but also spacious, functional, and durable to keep you organized on the go. Such a travel bag does exist, and according to shoppers, it’s the Madewell Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, which has been heavily discounted thanks to a rare sale. 

To kick off 2023, Madewell is treating shoppers to a special savings event, offering an additional 40 percent off sale items. With this bonus deal, you can get the Madewell Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote, which is usually priced at $188, for just $90 — that’s almost $100 off. And, all you need to do is use the code REFRESH at checkout to watch its price tag go down. 

The popular Madewell tote is available in four colors, but this discount only applies to the dark cabernet color, which is a rich burgundy that is equal parts versatile and one-of-a-kind. Trust us when we say that you’ll want to act fast to secure this bag. The extra savings event officially ends on January 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET. So, don’t waste any time adding it to your cart. 

The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $90 with code REFRESH (originally $188)

With its mid-sized 12.3-inch by 11-inch by 5.5-inch frame, the Madewell Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote makes the perfect travel purse for any trip. Heck, it can even be used as an overnight bag for quick getaways. Its fine leather exterior gives it a sleek look while also protecting your travel essentials with its durable construction. A sturdy zip-top closure also ensures that your contents are safe and secure while you're on the go. 

You can alternate between the leather tote bag's top handles, which have a generous 8.3-inch drop to comfortably fit on your shoulders, or its detachable crossbody strap. It expands up to 19 inches long and comes in handy if you want to keep your bag close and your arms free. 

And, like any good travel bag, there are plenty of pockets. Utilize the spacious exterior pocket for essentials that you want fast access to (tickets, headphones, hand sanitizer, sunglasses, etc.), or opt for the interior zip pocket to safeguard and organize your smartphone, wallet, passport, and other valuables, leaving you to use the rest of the Madewell Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote for everything else you'll need for your day of exploring. 

With features like these, it's not hard to see why Madewell shoppers have dubbed it the "best everyday and travel bag." One reviewer assured that it's "big enough to fit a lot of necessities, but isn’t bulky. It’s the perfect size for traveling as well," and noted that it makes a quality personal item for flights. In fact, one buyer raved that the "can hold a lot" and shared that they've "never felt like I'm overworking the purse" when packing it with their daily essentials. 

Chiming in, another customer who travels often for work added, "I fell in love with it immediately… [it] fits both my laptop and charger! I have wanted a nicer handbag for some time, but I’m very picky and it is impossible to find minimal, classic handbags (at the right size!) for a good value, but Madewell did it." A final shopper, who has owned the Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote for more than one year, exclaimed, "It is aging beautifully! I know I will have this bag for years to come and it will never go out of style." 

If your travel wardrobe is missing a quality tote bag, consider this your sign to get the Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote. Grab it at Madewell while you can still use the extra 40 percent off discount code at checkout. 

And, if you had your heart set on a classic black leather tote bag, we have good news: you can use the code REFRESH to score additional savings on the Madewell Zip-Top Transport Crossbody, which comes in classic black and a unique warm tan brown. 

The Zip-Top Transport Crossbody: Vegan-Friendly Cactus Edition

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $75 with code REFRESH (originally $150) 

It's made from vegan leather and has a smaller stature than the aforementioned Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote; it measures 9.9 inches by 10.3 inches by 3.3 inches and also has a similar look with its top-handle, crossbody-strap silhouette. Your essentials will be in good hands regardless of the Madewell tote you pick, but make sure to act fast before the window for extra savings closes. 

The Zip-Top Transport Crossbody: Vegan-Friendly Cactus Edition

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $75 with code REFRESH (originally $150) 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $75. 

