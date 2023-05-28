Travelers Can Wear These Comfy White Sneakers 'All Day' — and They’re 30% Off at This Huge Weekend Sale

Tired of having to decide which shoes to pack for your trip? Well, what if we told you that there's a pair of shoes that are so comfortable and versatile that will replace all the ones you're thinking of bringing? Say hello to the Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers, which are 30 percent off right now at the Madewell Memorial Day Sale.

With a reputation for being "perfect out of the box," the Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers' crisp white leather exterior and well-cushioned foam insoles make them ideal for any trip, especially ones with lots of walking. You'll quickly find that they pair well with everything in your suitcase, as they can be dressed down with loungewear and activewear for long flights and sporty excursions — and, when your itinerary calls for it, they can be worn with your favorite dresses, skirts, flowy pants, and jumpsuits. Not to mention that they'll elevate the denim shorts, rompers, and T-shirts that make up your everyday wardrobe. See, you really can get away with only packing one pair of shoes.

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $62 with code WARMUP (originally $88)

Speaking more to their supportive construction, the Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers also make a great footwear choice because of their thick, platform-mimicking rubber soles, which stabilize your feet and encourage your natural stride. What's more, the sneakers feature breathable cotton liners, ensuring that there's plenty of airflow so you'll stay dry and comfy on busy travel days.

As we mentioned before, Madewell shoppers can't get enough of the Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers, which explains the influx of glowing reviews they've earned. In fact, the retailer notes that more than 300 pairs have been purchased in the last seven days. One customer wrote, "These are truly perfect. You can dress them up or dress them down. They don’t add extra height and don’t feel heavy, and the added details and stitching are subtle and classy." They also added that the fit is "extremely comfortable" and that they had "no blisters [and] no soreness after being on my feet for 12 hours at work."

Chiming in, a second shopper shared, "I wore them all day while flying and traveling. They worked perfectly with leggings and also looked great with a dress for going out," and another reviewer said, "I bought these sneakers for a sightseeing trip with lots of walking. They really are comfortable right out of the box. I wanted extra support for stability on any surface (including cobblestones) and they are perfect."

Consider this a sign to simplify your travel footwear collection with the Madewell Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers. Trust us, they're the only shoes you'll need. Make sure to pick them up while they are 30 percent off.

And, remember, this is just a taste of what's waiting for you at the Madewell Memorial Day Sale. Naturally, you'll need a fresh outfit — and a stylish travel bag — to go with your new sneakers. Keep scrolling to check out the other amazing deals from the sitewide sale that will delight any traveler. Everything is 30 percent off with the code WARMUP (and select sale styles are an extra 40 percent off), but hurry because some styles are selling out fast.

