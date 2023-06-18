You'd Never Guess That These Leather Slide Sandals Are the Comfiest Pair I Own — and They're Up to 55% Off

They're the best last-minute purchase I've ever made for a trip.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on June 18, 2023 05:30AM EDT

Madewell Sandals Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Despite my best budgeting efforts, I always find myself reluctantly buying something new before every trip I embark on. For my most recent trip, which was booked super last minute, it was the Madewell Leeandra Slide Sandals; I got them on a whim after realizing that I didn’t have a pair of sandals to pack that could be worn at the pool and around town. 

I’ll admit that it was the sandals’ sleek, all-black look and stylish braided straps that drove the purchase, and I was pleasantly surprised to find that they’re incredibly comfortable — like, they actually have arch support, don't cause blisters, and can be worn for hours at a time even though they're made from leather and have relatively flat profiles. 

Madewell The Leeandra Slide Sandal Black

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $98

If I'd read the product description, I would have known that the Madewell Leeandra Slide Sandals feature EVA footbeds, as well as the brand's signature MWL Cloudlift Lite padding to achieve their well-cushioned constructions. From the moment you slip them on, you can feel the memory foam midsoles conforming to your feet and hugging your arches, toes, and heels in all of the right places. 

For added comfort, they also feature soft, puffy straps that are buttery smooth against the skin. They also achieve the perfect balance of flexibility and sturdiness, resulting in zero blisters or that feeling that they're going to slide off of your feet. In fact, my feet feel very stabilized in them, especially with their thick rubber soles, which add a little height, support, and traction. 

I will say that it took a wear or two to fully break them in, as the footbeds and straps needed time to contour to my feet. But, the break-in period was relatively painless; just a little rubbing on the sides of my feet. But, once I got them to that sweet spot, they quickly became one of the most comfortable pairs of sandals that I've ever tried. 

During my trip, they came in clutch when I wanted to hang out by the hotel pool. Plus, they're so lightweight that they fit in my personal bag with no problem, so I was able to quickly slip them on once I got to my hotel room without any hassle. And, when I wasn't sunbathing, they served as stylish sightseeing and going-out-to-dinner sandals —  they look good with literally everything in your closet; sundresses, flowy pants, denim shorts, maxi skirts — you name it). And, it didn't even feel like I was breaking in new sandals when I wore them for almost six hours on the first day of the trip. 

If you're looking for a luxe pair of sandals that will fit the dress code for everything on your summer travel itinerary without sacrificing comfort, then the Madewell Leeandra Slide Sandals need to be in your rotation. You can grab select colors for up to 55 percent off, but they're selling out fast at Madewell.

Madewell The Leeandra Slide Sandal Pale Lichen

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $45 (originally $98) 

But, if you're still on the hunt for the most comfortable sandals, keep scrolling to shop other popular styles that will make excellent travel companions — and, best of all, they're all less than $60. 

Amazon Athlefit Women's Flat Sandals Summer Casual Slip On H Band Slide Sandal

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $28

Amazon Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-16259 Slide Sandal

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $33 (originally $45) 

Zappos Volcom Simple Slide Sandals

Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $35

Zappos Nine West Royal 3

Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $53 (originally $69) 

Zappos Stacy Adams Monterey Slide Sandal

Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $55 (originally $65) 

