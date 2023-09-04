Wrinkle-free Pants, Comfy Shoes, and Totes Are Up to 51% Off at Madewell for Labor Day — What to Shop for Fall

Fall is right around the corner, and the influx of sales brought on by Labor Day weekend has created the perfect opportunity to snag a new wardrobe for the upcoming season of travel while shopping on a budget. Madewell has continuously proven that they can serve up timeless, travel-ready staples, from the perfect white tee to the leather loafers to fulfill your Gilmore Girls dreams — and right now the site is offering an additional 30 percent off sale items with the special code COOLDOWN to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Savvy shoppers can rejoice because the Bradley Lugsole Loafers have been double discounted to just $77, effectively ushering in the fall vis-à-vis the perfect pair of statement shoes for taking in the crisp air of your travel destination. The stylish yet breathable Mini Shirtdress is about to become your most worn piece this season while it’s on sale for $69, and even denim has been discounted in honor of the holiday, with the Kick Out Crop Jeans slashed to just $97.

The sale is set to come to a close at the end of the day on August 31, so don’t wait too long to make the most of the unbeatable deals available to you at Madewell in the meantime. Looking for a little shopping inspiration? Keep reading to find our top 10 picks for the best travel-ready essentials you won’t want to leave out of your suitcase this season, no matter where you’re headed.

The Bradley Lugsole Loafer

Madewell

Loafers are predicted to have their moment in the sun this fall, and these chunky yet supportive best-sellers are a stylish option to take with you on any vacation you may have planned throughout the coming months. These shoes are available in four rich shades with sizes ranging from five to 12, and they’re not only ultra-comfortable, but also well-suited to match nearly any outfit you have tucked into your carry-on. The smooth leather exterior paired with a slip-on design make these shoes easy to wear and effortlessly sleek, and Madewell’s own Cloudfit Padding adds an extra layer of comfort to every step.

Conway Pullover Sweater

Madewell

A classic crewneck sweater is perhaps one of the most timeless wardrobe items to have at the ready during the cooler months, and this understated pullover is guaranteed to become one of the most-worn pieces in your closet this fall, whether it be for a night of al fresco dining or a chilly flight. This sweater is made with 100 percent cotton for an ultra-soft and cozy fit, and dropped shoulders create an effortless finish when worn with anything from a pair of jeans to a midi skirt and loafers. It even comes in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, with three eye-catching shades to choose from.

Court Sneakers

Madewell

The right sneakers will be able to carry you from the airport to the streets of your destination with comfort and ease, and these best-selling shoes are not only on sale for 30 percent off ahead of Labor Day, but they’re also versatile enough to be paired with the vast majority of your existing travel wardrobe. The sneakers come in sizes ranging from 5 to 12 (including half sizes), and are designed with the intention to support your feet with every step while allowing you to look your best with hardly a second thought. Chunky soles settle these shoes well within the current trends of the season, and these sneakers are made with high-quality leather so you can rest assured your investment won’t fall apart after just a few months of wear.

Kick Out Crop Jeans

Madewell

It’s just about time to tuck away your favorite denim shorts for the season, and this preppy pair of best-selling jeans from Madewell is an excellent swap to style with any top in your travel wardrobe for an instantly refined look. These slim, ultra-comfy jeans are designed with a kick flare to add a little extra intrigue to any outfit, and the mid-rise fit is effortlessly flattering on a wide range of body types. You’ll even have your choice of nine washes from dark to white, and sizes ranging from 23 to 33 help you nail down your ideal fit before the first leaf falls.

The Medium Transport Tote

Madewell

Your hunt for the perfect tote bag is officially a thing of the past because this classic best-seller from Madewell is about to swoop in as your new favorite bag for everyday (and travel) — and it’s now on sale for 30 percent off. Available in a rich brown or black leather, this ageless tote can be worn as either a shoulder bag or a crossbody, with a slightly worn finish that adds distinctive charm to every outfit you pair it with. One interior pocket as well as an additional exterior pocket lend themselves to next-level organization from your flight to a day at the office, and the bag itself is spacious enough to hold all of your essentials from a water bottle to a notebook, umbrella, and even a makeup bag.

Mini Shirtdress

Madewell

If you’ve been searching for a wardrobe staple that’s classy enough to wear out to dinner but can still be styled down for a casual day of shopping, look no further than the Madewell Mini Shirtdress, which has quickly become a best-seller on the site. This cool-girl must-have comes in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, and is made of a relaxed-fitting cotton material that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Drop shoulders make this fall-ready piece exude a relaxed air of confidence, and the dress even comes in a deep forest green or sea blue depending on your ideal color palette.

Shirttail Cardigan Sweater

Madewell

If you’ve ever boarded a flight unprepared for the ever-changing cabin temperature, now is your time to snag the perfect slouchy cardigan to keep you cozy during your next adventure. This ultra-casual, super-soft sweater is made with a classic cotton blend that’s well-suited for nearly every season, and it’s designed with an open front so you can simply throw it on over your outfit and hurry out the door. In short, it’s the travel staple you’ve been looking for to simplify your packing list without dulling down your personal style.

Heavyweight Jersey Crewneck Tee

Madewell

You’ll never regret having a high-quality, plain T-shirt at your disposal when getting dressed on vacation, and these durable crewneck tops have secured their spot as a best-seller at Madewell for good reason. Available in six colors ranging from crisp white to sky blue, this closet essential is easily dressed up or down and will keep you comfortable whether you’re flying over the ocean or heading out on a day of shopping and taking in the sights. The tee is crafted with a structured cotton jersey material that won’t disintegrate after a handful of washes, and is designed with thoughtful darts and hems to maintain its shape over time. Yes, this might be the perfect white tee — and it’s just $32 right now.

Pleated Tapered-Leg Pants

Madewell

If you’re looking to depart from your classic denim into more refined territory this fall, these relaxed-fitting trousers are a great foray into adult style without landing you in a fashion rut this season. Currently on sale for just $62, these distinguished pants are made with a wrinkle-resistant polyester material that makes them perfect for folding into your carry-on if you don’t want to deal with packing a travel steamer on your next trip. Not to mention they’re available in petite, standard, and tall sizes ranging from 00 to 16 in three wearable shades. You guessed it, they’re a best-seller.

Superbrushed Pull-on Jumpsuit

Madewell

Nothing says travel essential quite like an airy jumpsuit, and this one-and-done outfit is made with a lightweight, incredibly comfortable Tencel modal and recycled polyester fabric that feels just like pajamas but with a slightly elevated look. This jumpsuit is great for layering or to wear on its own, and a wide-legged silhouette creates movement with every step while remaining one of the coziest things you could wear on a flight of any length. The best part? It has pockets.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.