The Comfy White Sneakers Travelers Say Are Like a 'Cozy Cloud' Are Secretly 25% Off at This Surprise Sale

Reviewers say they’re “amazing right out of the box.”

By
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason, Writer
Kristine Thomason
Kristine is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience creating content for print and digital publications. Her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Women’s Health, and more. As a longtime health and lifestyle journalist, Kristine is particularly passionate about the intersection of wellness and travel.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 26, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Madewell Court Sneaker Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Savvy travelers know that Madewell makes some of the comfiest, most versatile travel clothing in the game. Right now, the editor-loved brand is hosting a surprise Insider’s Event sale on their site, with 25 percent off everything, including existing sale items. We’re especially excited since this sale only happens twice a year!

That means Madewell Insiders can score major discounts on some of the best basics to round out their travel wardrobes, including this popular pair of kicks we’re currently lusting after: the Court Sneakers in White Leather. After all, who doesn’t love a pair of classic white sneakers?

Court Sneakers in White Leather

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $74 (originally $98)

These comfortable women’s shoes are clearly best-sellers for a reason. The clean, minimalist style looks stylish with any travel outfit, making them the perfect staple sneaker for those on the go. One buyer on the site shared: “I was headed out on a trip the next day and decided to wear these with an airport outfit. They worked and were so comfortable.”

Countless other shoppers also raved about the sneakers’ comfort. One even said they were like a “cozy cloud” for her feet, thanks to the brand’s cushy Cloudlift insoles, a supportive and plush padded layer in all of Madewell’s shoes (and if you like the Court Sneakers, you should also check out the best-selling Kickoff Trainer Sneakers with the same cushioned soles). 

Another shopper concurred that the Court Sneakers in White Leather are the best shoes for comfort: “These court sneakers are amazing right out of the box. I traveled to Boston for a week and wore them on the plane, through DFW from terminal to terminal, and all over the streets of Boston.” They continued to rave that they “even got in a downpour and they kept my feet warm and dry!”

What’s more, Madewell designed these sneakers with both comfort and sustainability in mind: The leather is reclaimed, and the outsoles are made from recycled rubber and rice husks. The travel-perfect shoes come in women’s sizes 5-12, including half sizes.

Ultimately, these make for a prime travel shoe through and through. Another five-star reviewer wrote: “I wanted a pair that would be easy for travel and everyday wear and have an effortless cool — the Swiss Army of shoes. And I think these are it!”

Insider members will see the discount on these the Court Sneakers in White Leather automatically applied to their shopping cart at checkout. And if you’re not already a member, don’t worry — it couldn’t be easier to sign up to become one for free on Madewell’s website. But you’re going to want to hurry, because the secret sale ends March 27, and there’s no telling how long this popular style will stay in stock.

And while you’re at it, don’t sleep on other gems from the Madewell sale to complete your airport look just in time for spring travel. Read on for a few other must-pack travel staples we’re currently eyeing.

More Travel-ready Styles on Sale at Madewell:

MWL Flex Flare Leggings

Madewell

MWL Flex Flare Leggings

To buy: madewell.com, $58 (originally $78)

The Puff Crossbody Bag

Madewell

The Puff Crossbody Bag

To buy: madewell.com, $75 (originally $110)

The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $64 (originally $85)

The Leather Luggage Tag

The Leather Luggage Tag

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $22 (originally $29)

The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather

The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $201 (originally $268)

MWL Terry Drawstring Joggers

MWL Terry Drawstring Joggers

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $43 (originally $85)

Cicely Tiered Midi Dress in Patchwork

Cicely Tiered Midi Dress in Patchwork

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $111 (originally $148)

Double-Strap One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Double-Strap One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $60 (originally $80)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Destinations
You Can ‘Set-jet’ to Your Favorite TV-inspired Destinations, From Hawaii to Paris, for Less Using This Travel Hack
One-and-Done Dresses Under $50 Tout
11 One-and-done Travel Dresses Under $50 That Will Make Any Mom Feel Comfortable and Stylish
Spacious travel backpack one-off tout
Shoppers Love This Anti-theft Backpack for International Travel — and It's Majorly Discounted Right Now
Related Articles
Nordstrom Rack Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Deals I’m Shopping at the Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Score Up to 65% Off Travel Gear This Weekend — Here Are the 10 Best Deals From $6
Zappos pain-free sandals under $100 roundup
We Can’t Believe Zappos Already Has Comfy Sandals Up to 65% Off for Spring — Here Are the 63 Best Deals
Coach Winter Sale Tout
10 Travel Bags and Comfy Shoes Worth Your Money in Coach's Winter Sale — Up to 50% Off
The Palestra Due Tout
These Comfy Leather Sneakers Are Handmade in Tuscany, and I Didn't Have to Break Them in
The TK Best Comfy Shoes at Zappos on Sale for Saint Patrick's Day Weekend TOUT
Zappos Is Cleaning House Before Spring — Shop the 100 Best Comfy Shoe Deals Up to 65% Off Before They're Gone
REI Members Sale Roundup Tout
REI Is Having a Surprise Sale — Here Are the 15 Travel Gear Deals Worth Shopping
American in Paris French Looks Tout
I'm an American Writer in Paris, and These Are the 15 Effortless French Styles I Always Wear From Just $10
Jenni Kayne Spring Sale Event
Comfy Mules, Soft Tees, and More Spring Travel-friendly Finds Are on Rare Sale From This Celeb-worn Designer
tl The TK Best Amazon Sales for Travelers in March
The 106 Best Amazon Deals on Travel Gear We’ve Seen All Month Long — Up to 70% Off
Nordstrom Rack Sale Roundup
Nordstrom Rack Is Kicking Off the Weekend With 5,000+ New Markdowns Up to 90% Off — Shop the 13 Best Deals
Nordstrom Winter Sale Tout
The 82 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out — for Up to 75% Off
Best Sneakers of 2023
The 18 Best Sneakers for Women of 2023
Walking Shoes for Women Tout
The 12 Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Steve Madden Gills Sneaker
These T+L Editor-approved Slip-on Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're on Sale Now
A collage of walking shoes on a colorful patterned background
These 11 Best Walking Shoes From Amazon Are Comfortable, Stylish, and Under $100