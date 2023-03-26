The Comfy White Sneakers Travelers Say Are Like a 'Cozy Cloud' Are Secretly 25% Off at This Surprise Sale

Savvy travelers know that Madewell makes some of the comfiest, most versatile travel clothing in the game. Right now, the editor-loved brand is hosting a surprise Insider’s Event sale on their site, with 25 percent off everything, including existing sale items. We’re especially excited since this sale only happens twice a year!

That means Madewell Insiders can score major discounts on some of the best basics to round out their travel wardrobes, including this popular pair of kicks we’re currently lusting after: the Court Sneakers in White Leather. After all, who doesn’t love a pair of classic white sneakers?

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $74 (originally $98)

These comfortable women’s shoes are clearly best-sellers for a reason. The clean, minimalist style looks stylish with any travel outfit, making them the perfect staple sneaker for those on the go. One buyer on the site shared: “I was headed out on a trip the next day and decided to wear these with an airport outfit. They worked and were so comfortable.”

Countless other shoppers also raved about the sneakers’ comfort. One even said they were like a “cozy cloud” for her feet, thanks to the brand’s cushy Cloudlift insoles, a supportive and plush padded layer in all of Madewell’s shoes (and if you like the Court Sneakers, you should also check out the best-selling Kickoff Trainer Sneakers with the same cushioned soles).

Another shopper concurred that the Court Sneakers in White Leather are the best shoes for comfort: “These court sneakers are amazing right out of the box. I traveled to Boston for a week and wore them on the plane, through DFW from terminal to terminal, and all over the streets of Boston.” They continued to rave that they “even got in a downpour and they kept my feet warm and dry!”

What’s more, Madewell designed these sneakers with both comfort and sustainability in mind: The leather is reclaimed, and the outsoles are made from recycled rubber and rice husks. The travel-perfect shoes come in women’s sizes 5-12, including half sizes.

Ultimately, these make for a prime travel shoe through and through. Another five-star reviewer wrote: “I wanted a pair that would be easy for travel and everyday wear and have an effortless cool — the Swiss Army of shoes. And I think these are it!”

Insider members will see the discount on these the Court Sneakers in White Leather automatically applied to their shopping cart at checkout. And if you’re not already a member, don’t worry — it couldn’t be easier to sign up to become one for free on Madewell’s website. But you’re going to want to hurry, because the secret sale ends March 27, and there’s no telling how long this popular style will stay in stock.

And while you’re at it, don’t sleep on other gems from the Madewell sale to complete your airport look just in time for spring travel. Read on for a few other must-pack travel staples we’re currently eyeing.

More Travel-ready Styles on Sale at Madewell:

Madewell

MWL Flex Flare Leggings

To buy: madewell.com, $58 (originally $78)

Madewell

The Puff Crossbody Bag

To buy: madewell.com, $75 (originally $110)

The Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $64 (originally $85)

The Leather Luggage Tag

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $22 (originally $29)

The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $201 (originally $268)

MWL Terry Drawstring Joggers

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $43 (originally $85)

Cicely Tiered Midi Dress in Patchwork

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $111 (originally $148)

Double-Strap One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $60 (originally $80)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.