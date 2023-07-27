Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off — but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop

If you’re going to be traveling in the summertime, then a flowy, no-fuss wardrobe is essential to your ultimate comfort and style during your trip. Thankfully, everyone’s favorite timeless retailer, Madewell, has secretly dropped a blowout flash sale with up to 70 percent off lightweight dresses, supportive sandals, spacious bags, and more. The only catch? You only have a little over 24 hours left to shop the deals.

Whether you’re traveling to stay in a beachside villa in Mallorca or embarking on a city-hopping journey around Italy, we’ve rounded up the 10 best pieces that are on double sale at Madewell right now, each of which are guaranteed to make you the best-dressed person on any walking tour or flight. Dress lovers can rejoice because the classic Layton Midi Slip Dress has been discounted by an additional 30 percent, bringing the price down to just $56. We’ve even found the perfect pair of summer pants in the $32 Carley Wide-Leg Pants, which are versatile enough to be worn from the poolside to an upscale date night.

Since your shopping hours are limited, keep reading to dig into the best of the truly unbeatable deals that Madewell has to offer ahead of your final summertime travels. If you happen to end up with all of these items in your cart at the end of the day, we couldn’t possibly blame you.

The Dixson Fisherman Mules

These woven mules are the perfect pair of elevated summer sandals that are easy to walk in, comfortable, and stylish enough to complement every outfit you’ve packed for your travels. The best-selling style is designed with the brand's aptly named Cloudlift Lite padding to make every step effortless, and durable leather uppers and linings ensure that these shoes are built to last. Sizes even run from 5 to 12 including half sizes, so you can achieve the best fit of these timeless slides.

The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag

Selecting a crossbody purse for your travels is one of the best ways to ward off theft, and this best-selling spacious leather bag offers ample room for all of your travel essentials (including a water bottle!) while still remaining compact and easy to carry. The zip closure at the top of the primary pocket keeps your belongings safely stored inside, and two adjustable and removable straps provide some variety to how you can style this classic bag. The best part? It’s an additional 30 percent off the existing sale price right now, bringing it down to under $50.

The Carley Wide-leg Pants

A flowing, breathable pair of pants is practically an essential for summer travels, and this drapey wide-leg option is everything you’ve been looking for — and it’s only $32. These pull-on pants are designed with a tencel and modal blend that are effortlessly sleek and easily paired with any number of tops in your suitcase, plus they even come in petite, plus, standard, and tall sizes for any traveler looking for their new favorite pair of pants. An elastic waistband will never dig in, even during a long-haul flight, and these pants come in four flattering, neutral shades to match any seasonal color palette.

Layton Midi Slip Dress

As the temperatures continue to soar, there’s no better piece to add into your suitcase than a dreamy slip dress for shopping days, nights out, and everything in between. This best-selling midi dress comes in sizes ranging from 00 to 16 as well as additional plus sizes, and is woven with sustainable Lenzing Ecovero fibers that smoothly drape over the body for effortless movement with every step. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a V-neckline add to the weightless appeal of this flattering dress, and slight ruching at the bust adds some texture to an otherwise smooth silhouette.

Easy Pull-On Shorts

Just as loose-fitting pants are essential for comfort during your summer travels, so too are a breathable pair of shorts. These high-waisted cotton shorts will keep you cool during even the hottest days of sightseeing, and are designed with functional pockets and a wider leg cut so you’ll never feel restricted by the fabric — especially when you start to sweat. These shopper-loved shorts are astoundingly soft and easily paired with any top you have tucked into your suitcase to create a high-end look at a budget friendly price.

Signature Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt

A basic white button-up shirt can be worn in so many different ways, and this short-sleeved iteration is about to become one of the most versatile pieces in your travel wardrobe. This poplin-style top comes in sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL and is designed to be oversized for a flowing, breathable finish that can be tucked in or left out depending on your personal taste. This cotton shirt is also available in three stunning shades, spanning from classic white to a deep olive green, contributing an eye-catching pop of color to your vacation attire.

The Harlow Wide-leg Jeans

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect pair of white jeans, look no further than this wide-leg pair that’s currently on sale for an additional 30 percent off and incredible for nailing that crisp and put-together style we all know and love. These high-rise pleated pants are made from 100 percent cotton that will last for years to come without stretching out, and they’re even available in sizes ranging from 23 to 33, as well as petite and tall options so you can find your most comfortable, flattering fit with ease. This quality of jeans for just $63? Unheard of.

Linen-Blend Eyelet-Trim Tiered Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts are in this season, and this dainty checkered print with a stunning eyelet-trimmed tier is guaranteed to keep you feeling and looking cool from the Amalfi Coast to a seaside Maine vacation. This floaty skirt is made with a breathable linen material that’s going to be a favorite for years to come, and sizes ranging from 2XS to XL allow for the best possible fit in this coastal grandmother-core piece.

The Emmalee Sandals

It’s not too late in the season to find your perfect summer sandals, and this adjustable leather pair is everything you’ve been searching for while it’s on sale for just $39. The stylish and functional sandals are made with the highest quality material, paired with supportive foam footbeds and walkable flatform soles that will be comfortable for hours on your feet — which is a must when you’re traveling. Each strap is affixed with hook-and-loop closures so you can tighten and loosen the shoes at will, creating the most functional sandal for every summer adventure.

The Leather Carabiner Crossbody Sling Bag

Keep your valuable belongings close to your chest with this vibrant crossbody sling bag that features two adjustable and removable straps, as well as a securely zipper primary pocket that’s excellent for a day of sightseeing or shopping in a new city. This stunning purse comes in two vibrant colors (a cobalt blue and shell pink shade) that both play well into the color palette of the season. The bag is made with a soft leather and an adjustable woven strap that’s attached by a carabiner, so you have your choice of how you’d like to style this bag to accentuate your personal taste. Personally, we think it would look stunning with the timeless Layton Midi Slip Dress and a pair of Dixson Fisherman Mules.

