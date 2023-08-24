Madewell’s Secret End-of-summer Sale Is Overflowing With Travel Clothing, Shoes, and Bags for Up to 50% Off

We’ve officially entered the final weeks of summer, but while the countdown is on until it’s time to enjoy cozy fall activities, the weather clearly indicates that there’s still plenty of time to continue wearing your favorite summer wardrobe staples. Whether you’re gearing up for an end-of-summer vacation or simply like to do your shopping for next summer now (let’s face it, the deals are better), Madewell is currently overflowing with stylish and functional pieces that are about to make your travel wardrobe that much more impressive.

Exercise dresses are perhaps the most comfortable and stylish trend to come out of this summer, and the Flex Cutout Fitness Dress has been discounted to just $80 to wrap up the warmer months. That being said, it’s still perfect for a fall that’s packed with hiking excursions, tennis, and even days spent running errands. If you’re looking to add a sultry one-piece to your bathing suit collection, look no further than the Lemlem Sea Floral Classic One-piece, which is now on sale for an impressive 50 percent off, and even the Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jean has been discounted to $100 to help you prepare for fall.

Whether you’re on the lookout for your new favorite plain tee or are searching for the perfect, spacious tote to pack up for end-of-summer beach outings, Madewell is well-stocked with unbeatable deals up to half off so you can be the best-dressed person on any flight. Just don’t wait too long — these scorching deals are selling out as quickly as the season is passing.

Flex Cutout Fitness Dress

Madewell

A well-fitted exercise dress will instantly elevate your travel wardrobe, and whether you’re wearing it for a long-haul flight or a leisurely hike, this fitness dress is sure to keep you comfy all day long. Four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material only further add to the functionality of this stylish mini, and a built-in shelf bra with removable cups will keep you feeling secure no matter how strenuous of a day you have planned. Plus, sizes range from XXS to XXL so you can achieve your perfect fit.

League Sneakers

Madewell

These retro sneakers are guaranteed to elevate any travel outfit you have planned, and Madewell’s signature Cloudlift insoles ensure that every step you take feels well-supported and ultra-cushioned. The exterior of these shoes is made with an eco-friendly suede material that adds a refined touch to this sporty shoe, and sizes range from 5 to 12, including half sizes. Not to mention these sneakers have earned an impressive 4.1 out of five-star rating by happy Madewell shoppers, so you can trust that if these are the shoes you choose to take with you on vacation, you’ll never have to worry about the pain of rigid, too-tight sneakers.

Lemlem Sea Floral Classic One Piece

Madewell

Madewell has also expanded to create a storefront of Black-owned businesses they love, and this stylish Lemlem one-piece is easily one of the most flattering swimsuits you could bring along on your next beachside vacation. Each suit is handwoven in Africa and features a streamlined silhouette that looks incredible on a wide range of body types, boasting a scoop neckline and sleek spaghetti straps. The best part? The suit is currently on sale for a jaw-dropping 50 percent off, so if you’ve been thinking about revamping your bathing suit collection, now is the time.

The Leather Carabiner Mini Crossbody Bag

Madewell

Travelers unfortunately often fall victim to theft and pickpockets, so a spacious and secure crossbody purse is your best choice to keep your belongings secure during sightseeing days and even as you navigate through the airport. This compact bag is made of a soft Italian leather and is roomy enough to hold your phone, wallet, keys, and important travel documents without weighing you down. An adjustable strap is easily lengthened for comfortable crossbody wear, but can even be shortened into a shoulder bag if you so choose. Trust us, it’s a best-seller at Madewell for a reason.

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell

A comfortable and flattering pair of jeans is one of the most challenging clothing items to shop for, but these wide-leg pants from Madewell take away the guesswork, leaving you with the perfect fit for just $100. These jeans come in petite, standard, and tall sizes ranging from 23 to 33-inch waist options, and even offer six different washes so you can pin down your personal style ahead of your next trip. The high-rise fit is incredibly flattering on a wide range of body types, and the fabric meets the intersection of stretchy and structured for long-lasting, all day comfort.

Alder Get Dirty Skort

Madewell

If you love the look of a skirt but often feel limited in what activities you can do while wearing one, look no further than this Alder skort which brings the functionality of shorts into one stylish mini skirt. The high-waisted fit of this skort makes it comfortable and sleek for hiking adventures, walking tours, and everything in between; plus, it features four hidden pockets, two of which are zippered to keep your important belongings safely stored on your person. Sizes even range from XS to 6X, so you never have to worry about finding a fit that works with your body type.

Northside Vintage Tee

Madewell

A classic tee shirt is a staple in any travel wardrobe as it can be dressed up and down and is versatile enough to cut down on the pieces you need to pack in your suitcase. So, this ultra-soft, best-selling top from Madewell is guaranteed to become your new favorite shirt to wear to the airport and beyond. Currently on sale for just $10 in select colors (with the special code UPGRADE), this cotton-blend, crew neck tee is slim-fitting and endlessly flattering as it can be paired with jeans, shorts, trousers, and everything in between. Plus, sizes run from XXS to 3X, with 14 bold and neutral colors to choose from.

The Transport Tote: Straw Edition

Madewell

Looking for a beach bag to round out the summer with? This straw tote from Madewell will add an unexpected pop of color to any outfit, and you can grab it for just $63 with special promo code UPGRADE, which takes an additional 25 percent off the existing sale price. A sturdy lining makes it so your smaller items will never fall through the holes of this airy tote bag; plus, an interior zipped pocket is ideal for keeping your phone, wallet, and other essentials safe while strolling to the beach or around town. It even comes in mossy green and bubblegum pink which allows you to incorporate some personality into any outfit you pair this tote with.

The Nelda d’Orsay Flat

Madewell

A sensible and stylish sandal can take any outfit to the next level, and these woven flats which are currently on sale for just $70 are the comfortable shoes you’ll be happy to have in order to dress up a sightseeing outfit or wear out to dinner in a new city. These sandals feature the same cloudlike padding as many other Madewell shoe offerings, and are made with a durable leather upper and lining that will only become more comfortable with time. With sizes ranging from 5 to 12 including half sizes, anyone can benefit from adding this sleek flat to their footwear lineup.

Denim Oversized Cargo Shirt Jacket

Madewell

As we transition into fall, it can be useful to have a good layering piece in your wardrobe to wear during chilly plane rides or on a night out to enjoy outdoor dining. This best-selling oversized denim shirt jacket is designed with a relaxed fit that instantly elevates any outfit to cool-girl status, and two large pockets at the front of the shirt act as handy storage for your phone and wallet if you’re hoping to travel bag-free for the day. The large, cozy fit runs in sizes from XXS to XXL, and is easily paired with a dress, matching denim, or really any other items in your suitcase for a versatile, stylish look without fuss.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.