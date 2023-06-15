The ‘Perfect Carry-on’ That Travelers Say Fits 2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Is on Sale at Target Now

And it’s so durable it “survived two weeks of cobble streets” in Italy.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Made By Design Carry-on Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Summer travel season has arrived, and if you’re heading anywhere by plane in the next few months, you know the importance of bringing along durable, reliable luggage that will protect your valuables. For anyone planning a shorter getaway and in search of a new carry-on, Target’s sale on the Made By Design Hardside Carry-on Spinner Suitcase may meet all of your packing needs, and it’s 20 percent off right now.

The 20-inch suitcase is made with a durable plastic hard exterior and features a telescopic handle to roll it easily on its four swivel wheels, along with a side handle for carrying or putting in the overhead compartment. The spinner suitcase is available in five colors including tan, aqua, dark gray, dark green, and pink, so you can grab a unique color to separate your luggage from the sea of black if you ever decide to check the bag. Thanks to the suitcase’s 2-inch expandable design, you can gain even more space for any additional items you pick up at your destination.

Target Made By Design Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $72 (originally $90)

For security, the Made By Design carry-on has an exterior built-in lock. The piece is also water-resistant and can withstand any type of weather so you can rest assured that your clothes and accessories will stay clean, dry, and protected.

The inside of the carry-on spinner offers even more convenient features, including several compartments to keep your luggage organized. On one side, find a mesh zip compartment for storing smaller toiletries or undergarments, plus a larger hidden space under that pocket for packing clothing, travel blankets, or shoes. On the opposite side, you can organize your clothes in the roomy space that has protective cross straps to keep everything in place.

Target Made By Design Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $72 (originally $90)

One shopper who needed additional space for purchases made during their vacation said they bought the suitcase and “packed it to the max” but that it “held up well,” calling it a “little gem.” Another reviewer shared that this “perfect carry-on” fit overhead even when expanded, adding that it was “easy to maneuver” and “big enough to put [their] packing cubes in comfortably.” A separate shopper who bought the suitcase a year ago has traveled with it “from Alabama to Florida to even London,” and said that it “held up the entire time and is still in good condition.” They noted that it’s a “perfect choice for a good quality carry-on.” A final shopper was impressed by the amount of clothing they could fit into this carry-on, saying it fit “two weeks’ of clothing” and that it’s their “go-to.”

Travelers also highlighted the suitcase’s durability, with one person saying that they “got four for a family trip to Italy” and that it “survived two weeks of cobble streets and train platform steps.” The shopper liked the suitcase so much that when they returned, they “got two more.” 

Target Made By Design Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $72 (originally $90)

Add a new, under-$100 carry-on suitcase to your luggage collection with Target’s Made By Design Hardside Spinner, and be sure to get it while it’s still on sale. 

Target Made By Design Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $72 (originally $90)

Target Made By Design Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $72 (originally $90)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Cooling Lightweight Dresses Tout
These Lightweight, Breezy Dresses Are Perfect for Summer — and They Start at Just $15
These $40 Platform Sandals From Amazon Are My Go-To Summer Footwear Tout
I'm Living in These Memory Foam Platform Sandals All Summer Long — and They're Only $40 at Amazon
Flight attendants share Baggage mistakes passengers make Tout
Flight Attendants Reveal the 10 Biggest Luggage Mistakes Travelers Should Never Make
Related Articles
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner / Samsonite Underseat Suitcase Sale Tout
Travelers Call This Samsonite Underseat Suitcase the ‘Perfect Carry-on’ — and It’s on Sale This Weekend
Carry On Luggage Test
The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Post MDW Amazon Deals Tout
Amazon's Memorial Day Sale Just Won't Quit — Score Up to 61% Off Our 13 Favorite Travel Deals
Samsonite Eco Advance Spinner
The 8 Best Samsonite Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Affordable Luggage Sets of 2023
The 10 Best Affordable Luggage Sets to Travel in Style for Less
Briggs & Riley Baseline Spinner
The Best Softside Suitcases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Luxury Luggage Sets of 2023
The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Sets of 2023
The 9 Best Foldable Travel Bags for Lengthy Journeys and Weekend Getaways
The 9 Best Foldable Travel Bags for Lengthy Journeys and Weekend Getaways
Best Luggage Pieces
The 19 Best Luggage Pieces of 2023, According to T+L Editors
Anti-Theft Backpacks
The 6 Best Anti-theft Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
15 Cute Suitcases We Found on Amazon
The 15 Cutest Suitcases to Shop on Amazon of 2023
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage Carry-On Tout
The Samsonite Carry-on That Fits 2 Weeks' Worth of Clothes Is Almost Half Off Today
How to Choose Between Softside and Hardside Luggage
How to Choose Between Hardside and Softside Luggage, According to Our Tests
Rockland Jr. Kids' My First Hardside Spinner Luggage
The Best Luggage for Children of All Ages, Tested and Reviewed
Target Multipurpose Beach Bags Tout
These Versatile, Multi-purpose Bags Are the ‘Perfect Size for Summer Beach Trips,’ and They’re All $15 or Less
Honeymoon gifts
The 54 Best Honeymoon Gifts for the Traveling Couple in 2023