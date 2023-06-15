The ‘Perfect Carry-on’ That Travelers Say Fits 2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Is on Sale at Target Now

Summer travel season has arrived, and if you’re heading anywhere by plane in the next few months, you know the importance of bringing along durable, reliable luggage that will protect your valuables. For anyone planning a shorter getaway and in search of a new carry-on, Target’s sale on the Made By Design Hardside Carry-on Spinner Suitcase may meet all of your packing needs, and it’s 20 percent off right now.

The 20-inch suitcase is made with a durable plastic hard exterior and features a telescopic handle to roll it easily on its four swivel wheels, along with a side handle for carrying or putting in the overhead compartment. The spinner suitcase is available in five colors including tan, aqua, dark gray, dark green, and pink, so you can grab a unique color to separate your luggage from the sea of black if you ever decide to check the bag. Thanks to the suitcase’s 2-inch expandable design, you can gain even more space for any additional items you pick up at your destination.

To buy: target.com, $72 (originally $90)

For security, the Made By Design carry-on has an exterior built-in lock. The piece is also water-resistant and can withstand any type of weather so you can rest assured that your clothes and accessories will stay clean, dry, and protected.

The inside of the carry-on spinner offers even more convenient features, including several compartments to keep your luggage organized. On one side, find a mesh zip compartment for storing smaller toiletries or undergarments, plus a larger hidden space under that pocket for packing clothing, travel blankets, or shoes. On the opposite side, you can organize your clothes in the roomy space that has protective cross straps to keep everything in place.

One shopper who needed additional space for purchases made during their vacation said they bought the suitcase and “packed it to the max” but that it “held up well,” calling it a “little gem.” Another reviewer shared that this “perfect carry-on” fit overhead even when expanded, adding that it was “easy to maneuver” and “big enough to put [their] packing cubes in comfortably.” A separate shopper who bought the suitcase a year ago has traveled with it “from Alabama to Florida to even London,” and said that it “held up the entire time and is still in good condition.” They noted that it’s a “perfect choice for a good quality carry-on.” A final shopper was impressed by the amount of clothing they could fit into this carry-on, saying it fit “two weeks’ of clothing” and that it’s their “go-to.”

Travelers also highlighted the suitcase’s durability, with one person saying that they “got four for a family trip to Italy” and that it “survived two weeks of cobble streets and train platform steps.” The shopper liked the suitcase so much that when they returned, they “got two more.”

Add a new, under-$100 carry-on suitcase to your luggage collection with Target’s Made By Design Hardside Spinner, and be sure to get it while it’s still on sale.

