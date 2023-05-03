Macy's Is Having a Mother's Day Blowout Sale — Shop Our 14 Top Picks for Travelers Up to 70% Off

Whether you have an annual Mother’s Day trip on the books to celebrate one of your favorite people in an international way, or find yourself still shopping around for the perfect travel-inspired gift, Macy’s Mother’s Day Sale is full of travel-ready options for the mom who loves to jetset. Everything from comfortable, shopper-loved Adidas sneakers that are versatile and stylish enough to wear from sightseeing to an elevated lunch, to pairs of casual Skechers flats that slide on easily and are designed with all-day wear in mind are on sale now.

If Mom loves a beach vacation or taking a road trip to a coastal town, you can save a whopping 70 percent on this two-in-one tote cooler, a bag that shoppers say “has lots of space” and “eliminates carrying two bags” thanks to its insulated pockets that keep food and drinks cold and additional compartments for beach essentials, like sunscreen and goggles.

For more deals on comfortable fashion, shoes, bags, and tech to make Mom’s day, check out all of our favorite Macy’s finds below, starting at just $18.

TravelPro Walkabout 5 Two-in-One Tote Cooler

Macy's

We know a cooler is essential for any road trip, but what’s great about this two-in-one tote cooler is that it can be used as a carry-on to get you to your destination, and then transform into the ultimate picnic companion, encouraging trips to local markets and lunches under the sun.

The bag is about 17 inches long, 12 inches wide, and 8 inches deep, with the ability to expand an extra 2 inches. The main compartment has an accessory pocket and built-in key leash, and is designed with ample space to store your drinks, sandwiches, and anything else you want to keep cold. An exterior pocket can hold a phone, wallet, and other small items you might need while exploring.

Made from polyester, the tote has bale handles and an adjustable shoulder strap that can be removed for your convenience. If you do opt to pair this bag with a traditional carry-on suitcase, the cooler slides over the extended handle, resting securely in place while you wheel through the airport.

To buy: macys.com, $60 (originally $200)

Style & Co. Mid-Rise Utility Pants

Macy's

Everyone needs at least one pair of pants with a comfortable waistband for longer travel days, and these shopper-loved Style & Co. Mid-Rise Utility Pants are 60 percent off and come in eight different colors. The pants are crafted from a cotton viscose blend, which shoppers say makes them an ideal lightweight option for warm weather.

The pants are complete with front and back pockets with a 28-inch inseam that falls right around the ankle with an elastic cuff at the bottom, creating the perfect summertime look while being comfortable enough to wear on long flights or for hours in the car. Along with the elastic waist, the pants have button and zip closures, elevating the casual look to something more versatile. In fact, one shopper wrote that they’ve styled the pants with heels and flip-flops, making them “perfect to dress up or down.” Another shopper added that the pockets are “deep enough to fit a phone.”

To buy: macys.com, $20 (originally $50)

Skechers Women’s Bobs Flats

Macy's

As a frequent flier with kids, I love a neutral shoe that can easily slide on and off for quick security screenings and later thrown in a suitcase, taking up little space. These Skechers flats check all of those boxes and are on sale for only $35.

The slip-on design is stretchy to conform to the shape of your foot and exceedingly comfortable with its memory foam cushioned insole. Made with a soft jersey upper fabric, these shoes will make your feet might feel like they’re being gently hugged with every step. The outsole is made of flexible rubber and designed to be shock-absorbing, should you encounter any cobblestone streets during your travels. One shopper said they traveled for four weeks wearing these shoes on “tough terrain” and thought they were so “very comfortable and durable,” they bought another pair for the next vacation.

To buy: macys.com, $35 (originally $45)

Keep scrolling to find more Mother’s Day gifts at Macy’s for the traveling Mom in your life, and remember to shop the sale while it’s still ongoing and order in time to wrap your gifts ahead of May 14.

More Travel-ready Mother’s Day Gifts at Macy’s:

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $160 (originally $200)



INC International Concepts V-neck Flutter Sleeve Jumpsuit

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $60 (originally $100)



Flora by Flora Nikrooz Women’s Pajama Set

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $25 (originally $62)



Shiseido 4-piece Everyday Sunscreen and Skincare Set

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $52 (originally $98)



INC Internatioanl Concepts Ashlii Lanyard

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $18 (originally $45)



DKNY Lyla Lyla Nylon Web Strap Weekender

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $70 (originally $168)



Kipling Abanu Mini Convertible Bag

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $36 (originally $89)



Adidas Women’s Swift Run Casual Sneakers

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $75 (originally $90)



JBL Live 460NC Bluetooth On-ear Headphones

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $100 (originally $130)



Calvin Klein Performance Women’s Hooded Side Snap Jacket

Macy's

To buy: macys.com, $65 (originally $130)



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

